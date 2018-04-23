Historic Gene Harris Bandshell in Julia Davis Park catches fire

The historic Gene Harris Bandshell in Boise's Julia Davis Park caught fire Monday evening, sending smoke throughout the park and drawing a crowd that firefighters had to move back as they fought the blaze.
The damage was mostly to the roof of the bandshell as of 9 p.m., with some flames shooting out from the Spanish-clay-style tiles. The Boise Fire Department was working on blasting off some of the tiles so it could more directly attack the flames.
The historic Gene Harris Bandshell caught on fire and is currently burning. Boise fire department is on scene. pic.twitter.com/EGwz1flRo0— Dana Oland (@DanaOland) April 24, 2018
