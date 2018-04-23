The Gene Harris Bandshell in Julia Davis Park caught fire on Monday, April 23, shortly after 8 p.m. Three Boise Fire Department engines tried to save one of Boise’s civic treasures, using hoses to get under the Spanish-style ceramic tiles. Dana Oland
The Gene Harris Bandshell in Julia Davis Park caught fire on Monday, April 23, shortly after 8 p.m. Three Boise Fire Department engines tried to save one of Boise’s civic treasures, using hoses to get under the Spanish-style ceramic tiles. Dana Oland

Latest News

Historic Gene Harris Bandshell in Julia Davis Park catches fire

By Dana Oland

doland@idahostatesman.com

April 23, 2018 09:22 PM

The historic Gene Harris Bandshell in Boise's Julia Davis Park caught fire Monday evening, sending smoke throughout the park and drawing a crowd that firefighters had to move back as they fought the blaze.

The damage was mostly to the roof of the bandshell as of 9 p.m., with some flames shooting out from the Spanish-clay-style tiles. The Boise Fire Department was working on blasting off some of the tiles so it could more directly attack the flames.

Check back for further updates.

  Comments  