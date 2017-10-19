Flying Pie adds pasta, sandwiches to the menu at Broadway spot

More Videos 0:32 St. Luke's uses 'friendly, four-legged' staff to calm upset patients Pause 1:47 A wolf near Boise? Foothills homeowners describe sighting 2:33 'No workplace is immune' to harassment, says former state worker behind tort claim 5:22 QB Brock Purdy's senior highlights 0:27 Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage 0:42 Here's how the Broncos' star linebacker celebrated a victory in Vegas 2:15 Play it really loud. Boise Bomb Shelter is a perfect place for bands to practice. 1:32 Harsin on Vander Esch: 'We're behind him all the way' 1:47 First Mexican bakery opens in Boise 1:01 Boiseans are ready to make a statement at this year's Women's March Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Flying Pie Pizzaria and Bistro gets new name and menu on Broadway The popular eatery recently tweaked its menu and its name at the Broadway Avenue location to reflect the tastes of 21st century diners. Besides the venerable lineup of specialty pizzas served at all four locations, the new concept menu at Flying Pie Pizzaria and Bistro lists beer-friendly appetizers, sandwiches and pasta dishes. The popular eatery recently tweaked its menu and its name at the Broadway Avenue location to reflect the tastes of 21st century diners. Besides the venerable lineup of specialty pizzas served at all four locations, the new concept menu at Flying Pie Pizzaria and Bistro lists beer-friendly appetizers, sandwiches and pasta dishes. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

