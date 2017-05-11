New Vincenzo Trattoria stays true to its Southern Italian roots

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:46 Angell's Bar and Grill-Renato now features an international tour of tapas Pause 0:52 Pizzeria Sazio continues pizza tradition on Vista Avenue 4:10 A closer look at flooding challenges in Eagle, Star 1:58 Will the Boise River rise as temperatures warm this week? 1:00 Bogus Basin's summer facelift begins 0:44 How to protect a new home from flooding 1:06 Two sides of Pollo Rey: Restaurant and live music venue 1:03 Dan Prinzing on racist and anti-Semitic vandalism of Boise's Anne Frank Memorial 1:20 Borah High launches podcast of student voices 2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Vincenzo Trattoria at 6970 W. State St. in Boise brings a new authentic Italian dining experience to the Treasure Valley. Chef Vincenzo Nicoletta, born in the Amalfi Coast region of Southern Italy, shares generational recipes with his new Boise locale after 20 years in Santa Monica, Calif. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com