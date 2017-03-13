Restaurant News

March 13, 2017 10:56 AM

Pizzeria in Meridian to sell pies for $3.14 on Tuesday

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

It’s Pi Day on Tuesday, March 14 — aka 3.14. And it’s gonna be cheesy.

You don’t need to be a math professor to deduce that Blaze Pizza at The Village at Meridian, 2206 N. Eagle Road, will offer a sweet deal. The fast-casual restaurant will let you build your own artisanal pizza for $3.14. Normally, these 11-inch Neapolitan pizzas cost $7.55 (or a bit over $8 including tax). After you build your custom pie, it gets fast-fired in a brick oven for 3 minutes.

Blaze launched its Pi Day promotion three year ago, and it’s grown, um, exponentially. Nationwide, Blaze owners expect to serve nearly 250,000 pies on Pi Day.

