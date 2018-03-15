The Revolution Center in Garden City holds 2,200 concertgoers. The venue’s latest announcement is a show from Ja Rule and Ashanti.
10 new Boise concerts: Ja Rule, Ashanti, Chris Botti, Joe Jackson, 5 Finger Death ...

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

March 15, 2018 10:02 AM

Boise concertgoers took one step back with the last-minute canceled Ludacris show this weekend, but also took a whopping 10 steps forward. Here are a bunch of new concerts that go on sale Friday ...

• • • 

Chris Botti: 8 p.m. May 6, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $38.50-$67.50. Ticketmaster. On sale at 10 a.m. March 16

Blistered Earth: Metallica tribute. 8 p.m. May 11, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $10. TicketWeb. $12 day of show. On sale at 10 a.m. March 16

Ja Rule and Ashanti: 8 p.m. May 17, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $55 first 200 tickets sold, $65 general, $100 VIP. Ticketfly. On sale at 10 a.m. March 16

Violent Femmes: 8 p.m. June 14, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $37.50. TicketWeb. $40 day of show. Opening: Ava Mendoza. On sale at 11 a.m. March 16

Dirty Heads: 6:30 p.m. June 24, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $25 for first 100 tickets sold, $30 second 100, $35 after. ICTickets. $40 at the door. Opening: Iration, The Movement, Pacific Dub. On sale at 10 a.m. March 16

Logic, NF, and Kyle: 6:30 p.m. July 11, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $35, $59.50 and $69.50. ICTickets. On sale at noon March 16

Sheryl Crow: 7 p.m. July 17, Outlaw Field, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $56. Ticketmaster. On sale at 10 a.m. March 16

Five Finger Death Punch / Breaking Benjamin: 7 p.m. July 20, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $39.50, $49.50 and $59.50. Ticketmaster. Opening: Nothing More, Bad Wolves. On sale at noon March 16

Joe Jackson: 7 p.m. July 29, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $39 and $55. Ticketmaster. On sale at 10 a.m. March 16

The Avett Brothers: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20, Outlaw Field, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $45. Ticketmaster. On sale at 10 a.m. March 16

• • • 

