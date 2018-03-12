Don’t blame Ludacris, but the rapper’s Boise concert is canceled. The reason is lame

You bought your ticket. You’ve already planned your Friday night. And now, five days before the concert, you get word that the show has been canceled.
That’s the irritating news for about 1,000 Idahoans who already bought tickets to the Ludacris concert scheduled for March 16 at the Revolution Center in Garden City.
The show has been nixed by the Ludacris camp, Revolution Center owner Creston Thornton says.
But don’t get mad at Ludacris’ people. Or the Revolution Center.
This concert was booked by a local, third-party promoter who rented the Revolution Center for the event. Thornton says that Ludacris’ manager told him the promoter never wired Ludacris’ camp a deposit. That partial payment is standard practice in the industry. Ludacris’ management waited, but finally had to pull the plug.
So. Lame.
The situation is frustrating for the act and venue. It reflects poorly on them, even though it’s out of their control.
For fans, it’s just disappointing. And, yeah, frustrating.
“We will do what we can to get him back when we can control the show finances,” Thornton promised fans on Facebook. “Sorry for your inconvenience.”
Refunds have been issued to online ticket buyers. If you need additional help getting a refund, contact your point of purchase.
In better news, another hip-hop show just got announced at the Revolution Center (and this time, it’s being promoted by the Revolution Center, not a third party): Ja Rule and Ashanti on May 17. Tickets go on sale Friday.
