Wrecking balls are brutal. Let's hope Ada County goes with an excavator.
Words & Deeds

Facing demolition, restaurant will close — then reopen in Southeast Boise next month

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

January 23, 2018 10:31 AM

It might be unnerving to imagine what’s going to happen to the building, but Zen Bento has found inner peace.

The Japanese restaurant at 3912 W. State St. in Boise will close Friday, Jan. 26, to be demolished as part of the Ada County Highway District’s State Street/Veterans Memorial Parkway/36th Street intersection expansion.

As previously reported, Zen Bento plans to find a new location.

That spot will be 2454 S. Apple St. The Southeast Boise space is the former home of a Caffe Capri coffee shop.

“We hope to be open by mid-February,” Zen Bento owner Rene Iwamasa says. “... We are very hopeful for this new site!”

In addition, Zen Bento has restaurants at 1000 W. Main St. in Boise and 342 E. State St. in Eagle. The first Zen Bento opened in 1996. The local chain specializes in fast-casual, rice bento bowls filled with meats and veggies, and health-oriented salads.

• • • 

