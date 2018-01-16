This locally owned Boise restaurant will close next week

There will be no more “peace in a bowl” at Boise’s Zen Bento on State Street — not after next week.
The Japanese restaurant at 3912 W. State St. plans to close after Jan. 26 to make way for Ada County Highway District’s State Street/Veterans Memorial Parkway/36th Street intersection expansion. The building is slated to be demolished.
Zen Bento, which also has restaurants at 1000 W. Main St. in Boise and 342 E. State Street in Eagle, posted on Facebook that it will move the ill-fated location, which opened in 2015. “We will keep you updated on our Facebook page for our relocation coming in February!”
The first Zen Bento opened in 1996. The local chain specializes in fast-casual, rice bento bowls filled with meats and veggies, and health-oriented salads.
Online: zenbento.com.
