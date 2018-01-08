More Videos

Look out, brewpubs. ‘Idaho’s first cider house’ to open in Boise

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

January 08, 2018 04:51 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Craft beer is all the rage, but hard cider is carving out its own niche in the craft beverage world.

Meriwether Cider Co. of Garden City plans to open a second location at 224 N. 9th St. in Boise this year.

Meriwether Cider House joins Longdrop Cider Co. in Downtown Boise. Longdrop opened a tasting room in early 2017 at 603 S. Capitol Blvd. But comparing the two is not comparing apples to apples — at least not by Meriwether’s definition.

The new Meriwether destination will be “Idaho’s first cider house,” according to a press release. What exactly does that mean?

Wikipedia describes a cider house as “an establishment that sells alcoholic cider for consumption on the premises.” Meriwether says it is “a bar that serves ciders from many different producers.”

Meriwether Cider House will feature “20 taps featuring their own ciders as well as other local, regional, and international ciders. They also plan on maintaining a selection of 30 to 40 bottled ciders from around the world, either to take home or drink at the bar.”

Meriwether’s future site is currently occupied by Portsche’s Jewelry Boutique, which plans to move soon. Meriwether will be allowed to begin renovations March 1, according to the press release. “The building will feature a small outdoor patio with an inside/outside bar top facing Bannock Street. It will also include seating inside both on the ground floor and an upstairs event room.”

Launched in 2016, Meriwether’s original cidery and tasting room at 5242 W. Chinden Blvd. will remain open.

Online: meriwethercider.com.

• • • 

