Rod Stewart will sing ‘The Hits’ at Idaho concert

On April 12, 2018 ... “Tonight’s the Night.”
That’s when British singing legend Rod Stewart will return to the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa for the first time in 14 years.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ICTickets for $39.50, $59.50, $89.50 and $129.50.
Stewart is one of the biggest names in pop and rock history. And with a tour called “The Hits,” fans know what they’ll get: “Maggie May,” “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy,” “Hot Legs,” “Young Turks,” “Some Guys Have All the Luck.” The list goes on. That’s why Stewart was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame five years ago.
Wild hair or not, Stewart can’t stay forever young. At 72, he’s the same age as fellow classic rocker Bob Seger, whose recently postponed Idaho Center concert is still expected to be rescheduled in 2018.
So fans should treat Stewart’s tour with urgency. If you want to see him (or Seger) in the Boise area, this is probably your last chance. Next June, Stewart will begin his eighth year performing “The Hits” in a residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. There’s no reason for him to continue enduring the inconveniences of touring.
It’s hard to imagine anything but a nostalgic, fun night at the Idaho Center. April 12, is a Thursday, by the way.
Stewart obviously is still having a ball being a rock star. If you haven’t seen this fantastic 2015 clip from “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” you need to.
