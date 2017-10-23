Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band still hope to tour after the singer recovers from back surgery.
Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band still hope to tour after the singer recovers from back surgery. Amy Harris Invision/AP
Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band still hope to tour after the singer recovers from back surgery. Amy Harris Invision/AP
Words &amp; Deeds

Words & Deeds

Guitars, taco bars and beer in Boise and beyond.

Words & Deeds

Singer Bob Seger undergoes surgery, updates fans about postponed tour

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

October 23, 2017 1:28 PM

Don’t count out Bob Seger, Idaho.

The singer, who postponed a run of concerts including a Nov. 7 date at the Ford Idaho Center, still could make it to Nampa next year.

Seger’s Facebook page provided an update Monday: “Bob is on the road to recovery after undergoing surgery on Friday to address the medical issue causing the postponement of his tour. According to his doctors the surgery “couldn’t have gone better.” Bob wants to thank all his fans for the outpouring of well wishes and support. We hope to have news regarding dates for the tour soon.”

That last sentence is encouraging. No, it’s not the specific announcement about rescheduled shows that fans want. But surgery for a vertebrae issue is no joke — especially when you’re 72 years old. Optimistic or not, it didn’t seem like a given that these concerts would get made up. Now the odds seem to tilt in that favor. If I had to guess, I’d bet that Seger winds up playing the Idaho Center in the first quarter of 2018.

A Seger show in the Boise market would be his first-ever headlining concert in Idaho.

Seger, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004, is known for hits such as “Turn the Page,” “Hollywood Nights,” “Night Moves,” “We’ve Got Tonight,” “Still the Same,” “Against the Wind” and “Like a Rock.”

• • • 

Want more Idaho entertainment news? Follow Michael Deeds on Facebook and Twitter.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fresh, creative ingredients at The Stil ice cream shop in Boise

    At a soft opening July 9, Dan Sell and Kasey Allen, owners of The Stil at 786 W. Broad St. in Boise, talked about the qualities that set their ice cream shop apart.

Fresh, creative ingredients at The Stil ice cream shop in Boise

Fresh, creative ingredients at The Stil ice cream shop in Boise 2:05

Fresh, creative ingredients at The Stil ice cream shop in Boise
Fort Street Station pub opens in Boise 1:40

Fort Street Station pub opens in Boise
Check out Bogus Basin’s summer renovations 1:50

Check out Bogus Basin’s summer renovations

View More Video

About Words & Deeds

@Michael
Deeds

Michael Deeds is a columnist, blogger and drink/eat/play scribe for the Idaho Statesman. He also co-hosts “The Other Studio” music show at 8 p.m. Sundays on 94.9 FM The River.