Singer Bob Seger undergoes surgery, updates fans about postponed tour

Don’t count out Bob Seger, Idaho.
The singer, who postponed a run of concerts including a Nov. 7 date at the Ford Idaho Center, still could make it to Nampa next year.
Seger’s Facebook page provided an update Monday: “Bob is on the road to recovery after undergoing surgery on Friday to address the medical issue causing the postponement of his tour. According to his doctors the surgery “couldn’t have gone better.” Bob wants to thank all his fans for the outpouring of well wishes and support. We hope to have news regarding dates for the tour soon.”
That last sentence is encouraging. No, it’s not the specific announcement about rescheduled shows that fans want. But surgery for a vertebrae issue is no joke — especially when you’re 72 years old. Optimistic or not, it didn’t seem like a given that these concerts would get made up. Now the odds seem to tilt in that favor. If I had to guess, I’d bet that Seger winds up playing the Idaho Center in the first quarter of 2018.
A Seger show in the Boise market would be his first-ever headlining concert in Idaho.
Seger, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004, is known for hits such as “Turn the Page,” “Hollywood Nights,” “Night Moves,” “We’ve Got Tonight,” “Still the Same,” “Against the Wind” and “Like a Rock.”
• • •
