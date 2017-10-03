Classic rocker Bob Seger won’t perform Nov. 7 in Idaho after all

The past couple of days have been tragic and difficult for the concert world. Unfortunately, here’s a bit of additional depressing news — though certainly nothing in comparison to headlines about the Las Vegas mass murders and the death of Tom Petty.
Classic rocker Bob Seger has postponed his Nov. 7 concert at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. It would have been Seger’s first headlining concert in Idaho — and possibly first concert here, period. (The promoter thinks so. But a couple of readers have told me that Seger opened for Bachman-Turner Overdrive at the Western Idaho Fairgrounds “back in the day” or “in 1976.” I’ve reached out to the Fairgrounds folks about that.)
Seger, 72, has been ordered by his doctor “to attend to an urgent medical issue concerning his vertebrae,” according to his website. Consequently, he has postponed his remaining concerts in October and November.
“I’m so disappointed to have to suspend the tour as the band is on a great roll,” Seger said. “It’s a privilege to play for our amazing fans. Hoping to be back out on the road very soon.”
Rescheduled dates will be announced when those are available, according to the website. Tickets for postponed concerts will be honored at the new dates.
Seger, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004, is known for hits such as “Turn the Page,” “Hollywood Nights,” “Night Moves,” “We’ve Got Tonight,” “Still the Same,” “Against the Wind” and “Like a Rock.”
