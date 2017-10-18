Stop holding up the line. New Boise restaurant opens with 179 menu options.

In the mood for Asian food? New Garden Chinese Restaurant, which opened last week, has you covered.
It apparently aims to have the entire state of Idaho covered. There are 179 options on New Garden’s menu, not including drinks.
Garlic chicken? Sure. But you also can order finger steaks. And burgers. And BLTs. And omelettes.
Located at 4624 W. State St., New Garden is in the former Nam King space. You’ll find 36 “Garden Specials” involving Chinese-food favorites such as as kung pao shrimp ($11.75), crab legs in black bean sauce ($12.35) and general chicken ($10.95, which we shall assume is General Tso’s). There’s also a 19-item Cantonese section with sweet and sour chicken ($9.75), beef with tomato ($9.50) and tofu with vegetables ($8.95).
Try not to hold up the line while you peruse the list of appetizers, soups, salads, noodles, moo shu, combo dinners, family dinners, kids menu and desserts.
Not in the mood for Chinese? Order a hamburger ($3.95), a grilled cheese sandwich ($3.50), chicken fried steak ($8.95) or a bacon omelette ($8.50).
Many prices are lower from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the lunch specials window.
Does the immense variety spook you a smidge? Gosh, ya food snob.
Hey, if a guy needs to visit a Chinese restaurant to inhale finger steaks and fries for $6.75 at lunch — why not? Besides, last I checked, Idaho Statesman Best of Treasure Valley winner Golden Star also had a massive menu, including finger steaks for just $6.25. (Granted, their finger steaks come with salad, not fries. How can I put fry sauce on a salad?)
The one thing New Garden is missing? Street tacos. No prob. Taqueria El Torito next door has drawn rave reviews from locals since opening less than a year ago.
New Garden Chinese’s hours are 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 9:30 p. m. Sunday. You can get your food delivered with a minimum order of $15. It costs an extra $3 within three miles, $4 within four miles and $5 within five miles.
Phone: (208) 345-3159.
• • •
Comments