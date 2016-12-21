Longtime Garden City taco truck opens new Boise restaurant

A familiar food truck at 46th Street and Chinden Boulevard has become an affordable new Mexican restaurant near the corner of State and Collister streets.
El Torito Taqueria opened Dec. 12 at 4628 W. State St., the former home of Kind Cuisine Cafe, a vegetarian restaurant. El Torito is no vegan hangout. Diners who lined up at the food truck for more than a decade are familiar with taco fillings such as carne asada (chopped steak), carnitas (fried pork), al pastor (spicy chopped pork) and pollo (chopped chicken).
Orders are taken at the counter and delivered to the table. Tacos (meat, onion, cilantro, hot sauce) cost $1.25. Tacos Torito (meat, beans, lettuce, pico, hot sauce) are $2. There are seven other taco options, too, ranging from tacos de lengua (beef tongue, onion, cilantro, hot sauce, $2) to tacos de pescado (fish, lettuce, pico, avocado, hot sauce, $2.50).
A breakfast burrito (chorizo, ham or bacon, plus egg, cheese, onion, cilantro and hot sauce) is $4.99. A super burrito (meat, beans, rice, lettuce, pico, cheese, sour cream, avocado, hot sauce) is $6.
Entrees run the gamut from camarones a la diabla (shrimp in a spicy marinade, served with rice and beans, $10.99) to standards such as enchiladas (grab three with rice for $8.99). The highest-priced entree is coctel de camaron (shrimp cocktail with onion, cucumber, avocado and lime, $12.99). On weekends, a bowl of menudo with handmade tortillas is available for $8.99.
El Torito offers the expected selection of Mexican non-alcoholic sodas and drinks, as well as bottled beers. The current draft beers are Tecate, Sam Adams Boston Lager and two local Payette Brewing beers, Pistolero Porter and Recoil IPA. Drafts are half price from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Phone: (208) 336-6528. Call ahead for pick-up orders. Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. El Torito has no presence online but is working on it.
Michael Deeds: 208-377-6407, @michaeldeeds
Comments