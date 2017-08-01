Chick-fil-A to open Nampa restaurant. Start camping out for free meals! (OK, not yet)

Several questions come to mind after hearing that Chick-fil-A plans to open in Nampa.
Like, what’s the address? When will the restaurant open? And how in the world could Nampa be ranked the No. 1 best-run city in America if it still hadn’t attracted a frickin’ Chick-fil-A?
(Wait. Don’t answer that.)
The most obvious question, of course, involves how to scarf down chicken sandwiches without paying for them. In other words, when does the First 100 Campout start? When can a guy throw a sleeping bag down in the parking lot to win free Chick-fil-A meals for a year?
First things first: The fast-food restaurant chain plans to open early next year at 16800 N. Marketplace Blvd. at Treasure Valley Marketplace in Nampa.
“We’re looking at the end of January right now,” says Callie Bowers, public-relations representative for Chick-fil-A. “Construction started and is on schedule.”
That’s good news if you’re a Chick-fil-A fan: It’s less than six months away. That’s also bad news if you’re a Chick-fil-A fan: It’s January. Bring your igloo!
For true Chick-fil-A diehards, the frigid digits will be worth it. This Nampa location has been a long time coming. The Idaho Press-Tribune first reported that Chick-fil-A was on the way to Nampa back in early 2015, then updated its story this week.
The First 100 Campout — where the first 100 customers receive a gift card for 52 free meals for a year — is a Chick-fil-A tradition. It’s not guaranteed that the local franchise owner will handle the grand opening that way, Bowers says, but it’s common. (We’re applying gentle pressure with this blog post. Don’t chicken out, dude!)
And, snow or not, people have a good time.
“During the campout, it’s like a big block party,” Bowers says. “We have games. The guests are all fed. It’s a lot of fun.”
The Nampa location of Chick-fil-A will join three already open in Boise at 300 S. Broadway Ave., 8000 W. Franklin Road and 1910 W. University Drive (Boise State University). There’s also one at 2012 N. Eagle Road at The Village at Meridian.
