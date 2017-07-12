Yes! Boise is rated nation’s No. 3 best-run city. Wait, Nampa is No. 1?

OK, WalletHub is just messing with us now, Boise.
Just days after the personal-finance website baited me into whining about Boise only being ranked No. 13 in the “Best & Worst Cities for Recreation,” it has returned with a vengeance.
WalletHub has awarded Boise a ranking of No. 3 in a new article about “2017’s Best- & Worst-Run Cities in America.” That’s among the nation’s 150 largest cities. Wow. This honor should trigger a violent assault of back-patting at City Hall.
At least until our proud mayor notices the No. 1 best-run city in the entire United States.
Whaaa? Nampa? Is Nampa technically even a city?
Let’s make something clear, 2C. I have no beef with you. I’d actually be happy to get some beef from you. I’m wondering if the U.S. Census Burea counted cattle when it came up with your population of 81,557.
“Running a city is a tall order,” declares WalletHub. “The governments of large cities, especially, can be more complex and difficult to manage than entire countries.”
So, naturally, Nampa ranks No. 1.
Finishing in first place must smell so sweet. Especially when you’ve got a sugar beet factory.
Time to get over yourself, Nampa. You’re named after an auto parts store.
Somewhere, Mayor Tammy is putting her fist through a wall. Where is Meridian on the list? HEADS ARE GONNA ROLL!
The data spinners at WalletHub have won my respect. Imagine how difficult it must have been to twist and crunch dozens of metrics in just the perfect way to make Boise finish near the top — yet make Nampa kick our butt.
After last week’s weak-sauce No. 13 recreation ranking, this was a gleeful dagger disguised as an olive branch. Yet here we are, suckered into obsessing over another one of these useless, click-it-now ranking articles.
Whatever. Boiseans are good sports. We’ll raise a toast to Nampa Mayor Bob Henry. We’ll crank up some Bob FM.
Let’s make that toast craft beer. I hear Nampa might even have a brewery now.
