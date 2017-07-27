5 — er, 10 — Things to Do This Weekend in Boise: funk, festivals, beers, brats and a Journey

1. TAKE A JOURNEY
Call your friends. Meet Friday at The Village at Meridian’s free Rock the Village concert. See the Journey tribute band Stone in Love. Head your separate ways. • Wait, are you more of a cowgirl? Dance to the honky-tonk stylings of Pinto Bennett with Buddy DeVore and the Faded Cowboys Friday night at the new Ranch Club. • Feeling more ... sophisticated? Jazz up your Saturday with Grammy winner Diana Krall and her stunning voice at Outlaw Field.
• • •
2. GET FUNKY
Bittercreek Alehouse is in the midst of its annual wild and sour celebration, Funk Fest. The beer-nerd bash started last weekend, but it ends Sunday. These Bittercreek boys are out of control — blending brews like mad scientists. Seriously, check out the video below. • Still thirsty? Big Al from Oregon-based Rogue Brewing will take over seven taps from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Fort Street Station. (The food menu looks gooood: Burgers slathered in Dead Guy Whiskey BBQ Sauce? Brats marinated in Dead Guy Ale? Yes, please!) Simultaneously, the Boise Co-op next door will release limited bombers of barrel-aged Rogue Rolling Thunder imperial stout. Be there.
• • •
3. LAUGH LOCALLY
After weeks of competition, it’s finals night Saturday at Boise’s Funniest Person at comedy club Liquid Laughs. Five local crack-ups with little to zero stand-up experience will vye for $1,000 in prize money on Saturday night — and possibly launch a new career. It’s $6 in advance. Show starts at 8 p.m.
• • •
4. BASQUE IN THE SUN
The annual San Inazio Festival takes over the Basque Block from Friday through Sunday. It’s a welcoming cultural gathering filled with music, traditional dancing, drinks — and lots and lots of tasty food. Party (and paella!) time.
• • •
5. HEAD FOR THE MOUNTAINS
Thanks to horrible and cruel planning gods, there are three exceptional Idaho music festivals all happening this weekend: The massive Mountain Home Country Music Festival in Elmore County, The Huckleberry Jam at Tamarack Resort, and the scenic Sawtooth Valley Gathering in Stanley. Heading for the mountains sounds awfully appealing with temperatures rising — again.
• • •
UPDATE: 6. EAT ICE CREAM!
Frozen treat mecca Fanci Freez, 1402 W. State St., is celebrating its 70th anniversary from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday. If you haven’t visited the “home of the original Boston Shake,” a 100-degree Boise day is the perfect time. (What’s a Boston Shake? A shake with a sundae on top, of course.) You’ll find half-price shakes and food discounts, a Spider-Man bounce house for kids, and live music beginning at 5 p.m.
