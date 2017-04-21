4 grandstand concerts coming to the Western Idaho Fair

We all know that Idahoans love their country music. But the heart of rock ‘n’ roll is still beatin’ at the Western Idaho Fair.
The annual family event has announced its grandstand entertainers, which include Huey Lewis and The News — known for ’80s radio staples such as “The Heart of Rock & Roll,” “I Want a New Drug” and “The Power of Love.” Joan Jett also will revisit the Treasure Valley for the first time since she rocked the face off the Boise Music Festival in 2011.
Here’s the grandstand schedule (including two treats for country fans): Scott McCreery (Tuesday, Aug. 22), Huey Lewis and the News (Wednesday, Aug. 23), Joan Jett and the Blackhearts (Thursday, Aug. 24) and Trace Adkins (Friday, Aug. 25).
As usual, the shows are free with gate admission. The Western Idaho Fair is Aug. 18-27 at Expo Idaho. Advance tickets go on sale May 22 at idahofair.com or at Albertsons starting July 18. No word on prices yet, but last year, advance tickets were $7 adult, $4 child. You could also purchase package deals to save a few bucks on admission and carnival wristbands.
