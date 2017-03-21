The Beach Boys to perform outdoor concert this summer

I’m picking up good vibrations — about Nampa.
The Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater will crank up classic rock ‘n’ roll this summer when it hosts Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band The Beach Boys.
The group will take the stage at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 9, to perform hits that evoke the 1960s California lifestyle: “Surfin’ USA,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda” and more.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 24, for $35, $45 and $65 plus fees at ICTickets.
You might think it will mark the second visit in three months for Beach Boys cofounder Brian Wilson. He’s bringing his “Pet Sounds” tour to the Morrison Center in Boise on April 6.
But the version of The Beach Boys coming to Nampa will not feature Wilson — or Al Jardine or David Marks. The current Beach Boys’ band personnel includes Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, plus Jeffrey Foskett, Brian Eichenburger, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill and Scott Totten.
Michael Deeds: 208-377-6407, @michaeldeeds
Comments