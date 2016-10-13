Brian Wilson, ‘Elvis’ concerts are coming to Boise

There weren’t many Boise concerts announced this week, but Elvis is in the building — not to mention a Beach Boy.
Elvis Lives: Journey across Elvis’ life featuring winners and finalists from Elvis Presley Enterprise’s (EPE) annual worldwide Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest, each representing Elvis during different stages of his career. 8 p.m. Feb. 17, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $30-$50. Ticketmaster. On sale at noon Oct. 14
Brian Wilson: 8 p.m. April 6, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $55, $73 and $125. Ticketmaster. On sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 14
