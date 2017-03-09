New drive-thru Greek restaurant to open in April

The Gyro Shack is back.
After opening its latest location at 777 W. Main St. in Boise in November, the growing, Boise-based restaurant chain will pop up in Meridian at 1050 W. Fairview Ave. in early spring.
Originally slated for a December launch, the newest Gyro Shack is now scheduled to debut in mid-April. It will include two drive-thru windows and a patio for outdoor seating.
The Gyro Shack’s slogan is “Real Greek, real fast.” Gyros are made-to-order. Other options on The Gyro Shack menu include Greek salad and hummus and pita.
After beginning as a food truck and three drive-thrus in former coffee kiosks, The Gyro Shack is expanding steadily. The Meridian location is corporate-owned, but franchise Gyro Shacks are slated for North Idaho and in Washington later this year.
Online: thegyroshack.com
