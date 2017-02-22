Grainey’s Basement bar to return; EDM club Crowbar to get the ax

If you’ve steered clear of Grainey’s Basement since it became Crowbar in 2015, prepare to make a pilgrimage this spring.
The downstairs bar — hidden beneath Tom Grainey’s Sporting Pub, 109 S. 6th St. — won’t be an EDM (electronic dance music) club anymore.
In April, Crowbar gets the ax. Grainey’s Basement will return in all its historic Downtown Boise glory.
“We’re getting back to our roots and bringing the party back to Boise,” owner Jason Kovac says.
You’ll hear Top 40 music from live musicians and DJs. Hip-hop acts will be booked occasionally. And, yes, EDM still might make an appearance — but only on special nights.
To many bargoers in the Sixth and Main district, this is fantastic news.
You might have a hazy recollection of downing shots in a low-ceilinged dungeon in the past three-plus decades. That’s when the space was called Grainey’s Basement or, from 1997 to 2008, J.T. Toad’s.
When Crowbar made its debut, the room was remodeled. The bomb-shelter vibe is gone.
“It’s warm. It’s comfy,” Kovac says. “It’s not the Grainey’s Basement you remember. It’s beautiful.”
Many bargoers still haven’t experienced these upgrades. Five nights of EDM each week attracted a new clientele but drove out another.
The former crowd at Grainey’s Basement will be welcomed. So will newcomers interested in a traditional party atmosphere.
EDM will crank at Crowbar for another month. Touring and local DJs are scheduled through March. The club also is committed to hosting EDM acts at Treefort Music Fest.
After that, Grainey’s Basement and Old Boise will be reunited, and it feels so good.
If you recognized that Peaches & Herb song reference, you definitely have to check out Grainey’s Basement. Ya geezer.
Comments