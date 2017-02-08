Local brewery to open second taproom in Downtown Boise

Less than two years after launching in Garden City, newcomer Barbarian Brewing plans to open a second taproom in Downtown Boise.
Barbarian’s expansion should be open by late spring or early summer at 1022 W. Main St., according to the brewery’s Facebook page. That’s the former home of The Crux, an all-ages coffee house and beer bar that closed in 2015.
Founded by married couple James Long and BreAnne Hovley, Barbarian has built a loyal fan base by emphasizing barrel-aged and sour beers. The new taproom is a result of growth: “We have so many cool barrel-aged beers in the works that we don’t have room for at our Chinden location,” they explain on Facebook.
The new space Downtown also gives Barbarian a better opportunity to sell beer. The original brewery and taproom at 5270 W. Chinden Blvd. had a capacity of nine people before it was expanded to 49 in April of 2016.
No word on whether Barbarian Downtown will follow the Crux model and host live music, but it seems plausible. Barbarian has featured occasional musicians at its original Garden City site — which, by the way, will remain open.
Michael Deeds: 208-377-6407, @michaeldeeds
Comments