New Italian restaurant plans to open in Boise

With two new pizza joints in the last two months, it’s tough to argue that Boise is hurting for places to grab a slice.
But a new Italian restaurant? That’s an offer we can’t refuse — even if it does add to the pepperoni avalanche.
Vincenzo Trattatoria plans to open soon, according to a banner at 6970 W. State St. The 2,241-square foot space at Northgate Shopping Center used to be Jades Chopstick, which closed recently.
A construction permit was issued Jan. 30, according to research provided by online remodeling marketplace BuildZoom. Improvements are slated to include upgraded kitchen equipment, the removal of built-in booths and, yep — the addition of a free-standing pizza oven.
Specifics about Vincenzo Trattoria’s menu, not to mention its opening date, were unavailable. There’s a “help wanted” sign in the window — it says to “ask for Vincent” — but a phone call to the number was not returned.
Still, it’s a trattoria. That provides some insight, right? If you’re unfamiliar with the term, here’s insight from Wikipedia: “A trattoria is an Italian-style eating establishment, less formal than a ristorante, but more formal than an osteria. There are generally no printed menus, the service is casual, wine is sold by the decanter rather than the bottle, prices are low, and the emphasis is on a steady clientele rather than on haute cuisine. The food is modest but plentiful (mostly following regional and local recipes) and in some instances is even served family-style (i.e. at common tables).”
In the words of Leonardo Da Vinci, “La semplicità è la suprema sofisticazione.” Let’s hope Vincenzo Trattoria opens sooner rather than later.
Michael Deeds: 208-377-6407, @michaeldeeds
Comments