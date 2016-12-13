Slices! Local drive-thru pizza parlor to open in Boise next week

Don’t cut class just yet, but there’s big news across the street from Capital High.
The old Human Bean coffee shop is slated to reopen Tuesday, Dec. 20, as Pesto’s Pizza Shop.
The drive-thru restaurant at 7802 W. Goddard Road will pump out slices ($2-$3), 18-inch pizzas ($17-$20), “colossal” calzones ($8) and fresh salads ($4-6).
Students already have been eyeballing the place, says Lloyd Parrott, who owns Pesto’s with his wife, Marce. “They see it every day,” he says. “They’re getting fired up.”
“The whole summer when I was doing construction,” he adds, “they were walking by to go down the hill to go to McDonald’s and whatever else was down there.”
Walking? To Mickey-D’s? Uh, Pesto’s will be happy to sneak a few bucks away from Ronald McDonald.
“Absolutely,” Parrott says with a chuckle. “Stick it to the man!”
Pesto’s New York-style pizzas will be available in three different sauces: red, white (garlic/olive oil) or green (fresh basil/pine-nut pesto). Ten specialty pizzas are on the menu. If you’re going to order, might as well go “Full Boar”: red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, bacon and jalapeño ($20).
Customers will be able to order online or by phone, and Pesto’s delivers (minimum purchase $5, free delivery to Capital High, otherwise $3 charge). There’s no seating inside Pesto’s, but there will be a patio outside with picnic tables.
Pesto’s will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The restaurant might open earlier in the future, Parrott says, if coffee is added to the menu.
For now, he says, the focus is just to get the place open. Parrott’s 9-year-old son, Roland, is champing at the bit to don a pizza costume and begin advertising the drive-thru to passing motorists.
“He wants to go out on a sidewalk and start dancing,” Parrott says. “I’m like, ‘You got it buddy!’ ”
Phone: (208) 377-4200. Online: pestospizzashop.com.
