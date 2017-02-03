Chandlers to reopen; Treefort lineup gets finalized

0:54 A big, boisterous crowd greets one of Boise's last new refugees before federal freeze Pause

0:53 Five things to know about Super Bowl LI

0:24 Treasure Valley kids have fun with STEM at Boise State

2:41 Suspect dies in Kuna after confrontation with police

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch

0:36 A Boise steelhead angler's view on dams

2:47 Meet Interior nominee Ryan Zinke

4:09 Outgoing U.S. Interior Secretary Jewell offers advice for successor

6:12 Man suspected in 6 murders may have Idaho tie, officials seek tips