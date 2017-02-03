Chandlers to reopen; Treefort lineup gets finalized

If you’re craving a juicy rib-eye at Chandlers Steakhouse on Valentine’s Day, you’re out of luck.
They’re booked full — “and then some,” owner Rex Chandler jokes.
But if you’re jonesing for a Chandlers fix sooner than that, all you have to do is make a reservation. Boise’s top fine-dining restaurant, which closed Jan. 1 to remodel, plans to officially reopen Monday, Feb. 6.
“The renovation’s been going great,” Chandler says. “The contractor’s done just an incredible job through all this weather and challenges.”
Chandlers will celebrate a decade at 981 W. Grove St. at Hotel 43 this spring. Chandler decided it was a good time to reinvest and prepare for future growth.
The project did not come cheaply. A kitchen upgrade drove the decision. But diners can look forward to a modernized version of Chandlers’ interior, including an airier lounge. A late-night supper menu and late-night jazz program will kick off in mid-February.
Chandlers is a perennial favorite in the Idaho Statesman’s Best of Treasure Valley readers poll. Last year, Chandlers won Best Local Fine Dining and Best Local Steakhouse and placed in other categories including Best Local Restaurant Service and Best Local Seafood Restaurant.
Treefort lineup arrives
The suspense is over. Treefort Music Fest revealed its third and final wave of bands Thursday. It’s officially time to make plans to see your favorite indie acts from around the nation and globe — and start researching bands you’ve never heard of in your life.
Angel Olsen, Chastity Belt, Mimicking Birds and Y La Bamba are among the names revealed this week that will perk up the ears of dedicated festivalgoers. Olsen, a critically acclaimed singer-songwriter, used to sing back-up for Bonnie “Prince” Billy. Her 2016 album, “My Woman,” finished at No. 12 in the Village Voice’s annual Pazz & Jop music critics poll.
Previously announced performers that are generating excitement this year include Mac DeMarco, The Growlers, The Bouncing Souls, STRFKR, Deafheaven, WHY?, Touche Amore and Dead Meadow.
Check out Treefortmusicfest.com for the entire lineup.
At first glance, this year’s Treefort poster will be almost as notable for bands it does not include as ones it does.
Boise groups Youth Lagoon and Built To Spill, who topped the bill in 2016, are absent this time around. Treefort was Youth Lagoon’s final American performance last year before calling it quits — for good. As for Built To Spill? The venerable Boise band is still alive and kicking — just not performing at Treefort for the first time in the festival’s six-year history. (Built To Spill members Jim Roth, Brett Netson and Jason Albertini are expected to gig at Treefort in other projects.)
Finn Riggins won’t rock Treefort, either — notable since that group includes Treefort festival director Eric Gilbert.
Their absences provide more room for emerging acts, not to mention internationally known Boise outfit Magic Sword — another of the higher-regarded performers announced this week.
Treefort takes place March 22-26 in various Downtown Boise venues. Five-day general wristbands are $165 but rise in price March 1. Online: Treefortmusicfest.com.
Entertainment notes
▪ Strolled through Downtown Boise lately? You probably noticed a banner at 205 N. 10th St. indicating that Willowcreek Grill and Raw Sushi is coming soon. That’s the former site of The Dish, which closed in September 2016 after a three-year run. At the time, owner Brian McGill, who also owns Willowcreek Grill and Raw Sushi at 2273 S. Vista Ave., said a new concept would arrive around the first of the year.
When specifically will this new Willowcreek open? “Soon,” like the sign says. Phone calls to McGill have not been returned. When I contacted Willowcreek Grill on Vista, I was told that the Vista restaurant will remain in business after the Downtown location opens.
▪ Meridian resident Lipine Mataafa, who appeared Jan. 27 on CBS’ “The Price is Right,” racked up prizes amounting to nearly $10,000, according to the show’s publicist. Among those were a computerized Mak-cass telescope and accessories, a Beachcomber 321 Leep hot tub with cover, AZ patio heaters and Fecido bath towels.
▪ ESPN Boise recently changed its FM signal from 96.5 to 99.1 to improve the sports station’s signal.
▪ Nominations have begun for this year’s Best of Treasure Valley. Go to IdahoStatesman.com/BOTV to nominate your favorite musician, restaurant or business. The top nominees will be listed on the final ballot when voting begins this spring. Winners will be announced June 23 in a special section.
