February 1, 2017 5:04 PM

Willowcreek Grill and Raw Sushi to open in Downtown Boise — sometime ‘soon’

Michael Deeds

By Michael Deeds

Strolled through Downtown Boise lately? You probably noticed a banner in the window at 205 N. 10th St. indicating that Willowcreek Grill and Raw Sushi is coming soon.

That’s the former site of The Dish, which closed in September of 2016 after a three-year run. At the time, owner Brian McGill, who also owns Willowcreek Grill and Raw Sushi at 2273 S. Vista Ave., said a new concept would arrive around the first of the year.

That new concept is a second Willowcreek Grill and Raw Sushi.

When will it open? “Soon,” like the sign says. Phone calls to McGill have not been returned. The Downtown Boise Association has heard no timeline for it, either. When I contacted Willowcreek Grill on Vista, I was told that the Vista restaurant will remain in business after the Downtown location opens.

