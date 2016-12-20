Words & Deeds

December 20, 2016 9:14 AM

Downtown Boise restaurant Pollo Rey to close in early 2017

Michael Deeds

By Michael Deeds

Grab that roasted chicken burrito while you can.

Pollo Rey, a staple of the 8th Street restaurant and bar corridor in Boise since 1995, will close early next year.

The space at 222 N. 8th St. will be remodeled and reopened as a new restaurant.

Pollo Rey’s Facebook page has indicated that it will shutter at the end of the year. That timeline has been delayed, says restaurateur Dave Krick, who also owns Bittercreek Alehouse and Red Feather Lounge with his partner.

A beer-and-wine cellar remodel underneath Bittercreek and Red Feather ran four months longer than expected, pushing out the Pollo Rey project.

“I’m guessing it’s going to be late February when we shut down,” Krick said. “And we’re probably going to be closed for 10 weeks, 12 weeks, before we reopen it. It’s a pretty significant remodel.”

Krick declined to share the restaurant’s new concept, but he did say it would be “going away from fast-casual.”

“We’re keeping the spirit of the place alive,” he said, “but it’s going to be a different feel.”

