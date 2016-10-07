A handy list of 2016 Treasure Valley holiday bazaars

This is a list of the bazaars that were received by the deadline to appear in our print edition on Sunday, Oct. 9. To see more that may have been added after the deadline or to search our database by city, go here.
Oct. 14-15
Fall Fiber Festival: Hartwell’s Spinning Wheels, looms, wool, alpaca, fiber art tools, yarn, fiber art books, Jacquard and Ashford dyes, basket reed, toy sheep, gift items, designer purses, felted baskets, u-pick grapes, sheep for sale. 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14-15, 20021 Hoskins Road, Caldwell. Information: Pat Day Hartwell at 459-4324; lazypj.com.
Green Apple Boutique Fall Show: Handmade holiday and home decor, home-baked sugar cookies, hand-painted signs, painted refinished furniture, wreaths, more. For vendor info, call Shelly at 629-5141. 10 a.m to 6 p.m. Oct. 14-15, 13413 W. Wittenburg St., Boise (off Eagle between Ustick and McMillan). Information: Shelly Jetsel at 629-5141; or find it on Facebook.
Oct. 15
Edgewood Spring Creek Fall Bazaar: The Lavender Farm, Scentsy, homemade jams, jewelry, fall and Christmas wreaths, homemade towels, wood crafts, kitchen towels and aprons, bread and butter pickles, more. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 15, 10139 W. Overland Road, Boise. Information: 639-7000.
Mountain Home Enlisted Spouses Club Craft Bazaar: Crafts, hand-sewn items, jewelry, cosmetics, home decor, health and wellness items, pet items, wood crafts, more. Entry fee is a canned good to help families in need. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 15, Elks Lodge, 325 S. 3rd W., Mountain Home. Information: Find it on Facebook.
Oct. 16
67th annual Buddhist Bazaar: Starts at noon, bingo at 1 p.m. and auction at 2 p.m. Food is sold until 3 p.m. (or until gone). Noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 16, Idaho-Oregon Buddhist Temple, 286 S.E. 4th St., Ontario, Ore. Information: Mike Iseri or Mary Ann Shimojima, 541-889-8691; info@iobt.org.
Oct. 20-23
Embroidery By Vicki Holiday Boutique: Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and Hanukkah items, holiday table linens and decor, ornaments, baby quilts; create customized Christmas stockings. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 20-23, 3682 La Fontana Way, Boise. Information: Vicki Dueno at 345-9230 or embroiderybyvicki.com.
Oct. 21-22
Holiday Vender Blender: Handcrafted items, Arbonne, Pampered Chef, Park Lane Jewelry, Scentsy, Thirty-One, more. 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 21; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 22, 1882 E. Summerplace Court, Meridian. Information: Cheryl Sessions at 884-2197.
Southminsters Presbyterian Church Woman’s Holiday Bazaar: Handmade gifts, baked goods, decorative items for holiday events, jewelry, collectibles, gift basket auction, more. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 21-22, 6500 W. Overland Road, Boise. Information: Lindy Reagan at 322-6937.
Oct. 22
Holiday Bazaar featuring all 4 seasons: Mesh wreaths, quilted table runners, quilts, embroidered tea towels, aprons, pillow cases, glass yard art, outdoor decor, baked goods, kids table, raffled items, more. Lunch available (from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.). 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 22, Nampa First United Methodist Church, 2717 12th Ave. Road. Information: Melva Dinius at 466-3734.
Wright Church Craft Bazaar: Woodworking, jewelry, sewn items, note cards, holiday items, crocheted items, crafts made by church members. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 22, 4821 Franklin Road, Boise. Information: Carol Rivers at 949-0400; wrightucc.com.
Oct. 22-23
The Idaho Gourd Society’s 18th annual Festival and Gourd Sale: Original gourd art on display and for purchase, a gourd art competition, gourd art supplies and demonstrations, holiday gift items, make-and-take activities for kids and adults, silent auction, more. $2 admission, free for ages younger than 10. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 22; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 23, Wyndham Garden Boise Airport Hotel, 3300 S. Vista Ave., Boise. Information: idahogourdsociety.org.
Oct. 28
Renaissance High School’s annual R.I.P.: More than 20 new and returning crafters/vendors, Haunted Halls, food. Performance by the school’s band, choir and orchestra (6-7 p.m.). 5-9 p.m. Oct. 28, 1307 E. Central Drive, Meridian. Information: Helen Jones at 887-9769.
Oct. 29
American Legion Auxiliary 38th annual Holiday Bazaar: Holiday items, wood, kitchen knives, baked goods, more. Lunch available. Proceeds will be used to purchase comfort items and gifts for our annual Christmas Gift Shop at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Boise. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 29, 515 E. 2nd S., Mountain Home. Information: Carol Dalton at 284-0659.
Banbury Meadows Holiday Bazaar: Wild Life Metal Art, Quint Essential Quilling, Christy Lowry Christian and children’s books, hand-painted/dyed silk scarves, Barbie clothes, Twisted Treasures, wreaths, Cheri Meyer Fine Art, knitted booties, wool hats, felted purses, jewelry, baby blankets, cutting boards, gift baskets, Scentsy, fused glass, handmade quilts and goodies. New and returning vendors. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29, BanBury Golf Course Clubhouse, 2626 Marypost Place, Eagle. Information: Ronda at 938-4667.
First Christian Church annual Bazaar: Baked goods, dry noodles, homemade crafts, Rada cutlery, a country store, quilt raffle. Lunch available: homemade noodles and turkey, homemade chili, pies and scones. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 29, 619 12th Ave. S., Nampa. Information: Barbara Taylor at 466-8359; nampafirstchristian.org.
Annual Holiday Bazaar: Wheelchair bags, jewelry, homemade baked food, stuffed animals. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29, 2823 N. Cole Road, Boise. Information: Marie Hoskins at 850-7487.
Meridian No. 66 OES Holiday Bazaar: Homemade crafts/jewelry, commercial products (e.g. Scentsy), Christmas decorations, personal items. Lunch available (noon to 2 p.m.). Table fees and lunch proceeds go to fund the chapter’s community work. If interested in a table, contact Stephanie Clark. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 29, 800 E. 2nd St., Meridian. Information: Stephanie Clark at 362-0053.
Nampa Church of the Brethren “Celebration” Holiday Bazaar: Handmade crafts and quilts, homemade egg noodles (new flavors this year), Christmas decor, books, games, toys, baked goods, produce and a New to You Room. Biscuits and gravy breakfast and homemade chicken noodle soup lunch available. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29, 11030 W. Orchard Ave. (corner of Orchard and Middleton Road), Nampa. Information: Pat Williams at 447-6437.
Southside Harvest Festival: Bazaar and Country Boutique opens at 9 a.m. Dinner of chicken and homemade noodles served at 5 p.m., followed by a live auction at 6:30 p.m. Dinner tickets are $8 adults, $4 children 10 and younger. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 29, Southside Boulevard United Methodist Church , 5420 Southside Blvd., Nampa. Information: 467-1087.
Oct. 29-30
Lowell Scott Middle School Holiday Bazaar: Live music, local performers, holiday shopping, treats, more than 55 vendors. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 29; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 30, 13600 W. McMillan Road, Boise . Information: Kjirsten Lawton at 350-4060; lsmsholidaybazaar.webs.com; or find it on Facebook.
Nov. 3-5
Brookwood Country Bazaar: Handmade crafts, home-baked goodies, fall and Christmas decorations, handmade jewelry, homemade wood crafts, soaps and lotions, antiques and furniture, tree ornaments, hand-stitched items. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 3-5, Brookwood Subdivision, 1410 N. Eagle Road, Eagle. Information: Kim Crosgrove at 577-1414; or find it on Facebook.
Nov. 4-5
Central Assembly/CityHope Women’s Ministries Christmas Bazaar: Homemade craft items, baked goodies, jams, candy, breads, 3-D and copper art, quilts, jewelry, cards and calendars, Scentsy, Origami Owl, LuLaRoe clothing, Native Stones. Lunch available. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 4-5, Maple Grove Grange, 11692 W. President Drive, Boise. Information: Winnie Lowther at 859-2314.
Craft and Chocolate Affaire: More than 90 artisans and commercial vendors showcasing home decor, custom painted glassware, handmade soaps, jewelry, baby gifts, handmade chocolates, chocolate-dipped fruit, fruit baskets, more. Limited vendor space still available. Call Julie at 468-4438. 5-9 p.m. Nov. 4; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 5, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. $2 at the door. nampaciviccenter.com.
Greenleaf Friends Academy Country Christmas Bazaar: Crafts, food, jewelry, artwork, woodwork, home decor, music, toys, more. Homemade food includes cinnamon rolls, caramel apples, pastries, soups, more. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 4; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 5, 20565 Academy Road, Greenleaf. Information: Cindy Roberts at 459-6346; gfaschools.org.
Meridian Assembly Christmas Bazaar: Handmade crafts and wearables, home-based business vendors, baked goods and candies, silent auction. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 4; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 5, 1830 N. Linder Road, Meridian. Information: Charlotte Marston at 887-0815.
‘Tis the Season Holiday Bazaar: Jewelry, handmade foods and items, soaps, gifts, holiday decorations, kitchen items. Beverages, snacks and lunch available. Booth spaces available for rent. Email gladysclymens@gmail.com or call 284-3736. Noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 4; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 5, 828 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian. Information: Gladys Clymens at 284-3736; episcopalholynativity.org.
Whitney United Methodist Church Craft Fair: Art and antiques, homemade pickles, bread, lemon curd and other desserts and sweet spreads, handmade jewelry, stationery, totes, origami, gift bags, hand-stitched quilts, afghans, scarves, bears, decorations, dishcloths, baby items, carved wood, cutting boards, solar lights, beeswax candles, local honey lavender. Soup lunch at 11:30 a.m. and chili baked potato supper at 5:30 p.m. Friday. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 4; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5, 3315 W. Overland Road, Boise. Information: 343.2892; whitneyumc.org.
Nov. 4-6
Fort Boise Pottery and Art Sale: Student- and instructor-finished artwork for sale: pottery, painting, jewelry, enameling. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 4-5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 6, Boise Parks and Recreation Community Center, 700 Robbins Road, Boise.
Nov. 5
Centennial Elementary School 3rd annual Christmas Bazaar: More than 20 vendors offering a variety of gifts, handmade items, products from commercial companies. The kids choir will sing, and food will be for sale to support the 5th-grade fundraiser. Also, Santa may make an appearance. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5, 522 Mason Lane, Nampa. Information: Kim Collingham at 871-4194.
Holiday Bazaar: Christmas gifts, home decor, crafts, Christmas cheer, raffles, bake sale. Cinnamon rolls for sale at 9 a.m., homemade soup and pie lunch served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free coffee all day. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5, 400 Lake Lowell Drive, Nampa. Information: Barbara Greene at 559-5401.
Idaho Creative Authors’ Network (ICAN) Holiday Gift and Book Emporium: Books by local authors, crafts, confections, holiday jellies, jewelry, gift baskets, door prize drawings, more. 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 5, Cloverdale Reception Center, 1200 N. Cloverdale Road, Boise. Information: 860-2464, idahocreativeauthorsnetwork.com.
5th annual Kickin Cowgirl Christmas Bazaar: Homemade craft items, home decor, baked goods, Scentsy, Paparazzi jewelry, homemade jewelry. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 5, 2199 S. Johns, Emmett. Information: Karol Burlile at 602-6734; or find it on Facebook.
Nampa Senior Center Holiday Bazaar and AARP Luncheon: Handmade gifts, jewelry, quilts, baked goodies, more. AARP will serve homemade soups, salad, Jell-O and pie from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $5 per person. Call 467-7266 for table rentals. 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 5, 207 Constitution Way, Nampa. Information: Mary or Patty at 467-7266.
River City Church Bazaar: Hand-painted items, calligraphy, jewelry, handmade items, hourly raffles. Authentic tamales and tacos available, as well as hot dogs and soft drinks. Orders may be placed for your holiday tamales. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 5, 7540 Northview St., Boise. Information: Joy Saxon at 373-0911; rivercityboise.com.
Nov. 5-6
39th annual Eagle Holiday Bazaar: More than 130 local artisans and vendors showcasing woodwork, metal art, toll painting, home decor, jewelry, pottery; sewn, knit and crocheted items; glass art, spices, treats, all-natural soaps, lotions, more. Donations accepted at the door for St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital and The Idaho Foodbank. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 5; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 6, Eagle High School, 574 Park Lane, Eagle. Information: Sheryl at 761-8225; eagleholidaybazaar.com.
14th annual Meridian Middle School Craft Show: More than 90 crafters and vendors showcasing woodwork, jewelry, home decor, candies, hand-sewn and needlework products, specialty foods, holiday items. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 5; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 6, 1507 W. 8th St., Meridian. Information: Patty Bithell at 860-4846; or find it on Facebook.
Nov. 11-12
Granger Quilting Guild Holiday Bazaar and Baked Food Sale: Handmade quilts, runners, scarves, socks, aprons, bags, baby blankets, sweaters, booties, jewelry, artwork, kitchen items, wood workings, BSU licensed vendors. Pulled pork lunch and baked food available. Drawings for two quilts with funds going to the Idaho State Veterans Home. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 11; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12, 11692 President Drive, Boise. Information: Dianna Trembly at 861-8271.
King of Glory Holiday Bazaar: Handcrafted items, holiday cookies by the pound, candy, lefse, baked goods, jams, jellies, holiday decor, yard art, “Gramma’s Attic,” more. Lunch served on Friday at 11:30 a.m. and dinner at 5 p.m. Cinnamon rolls served on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. and lunch at 11:30 a.m. New this year: Credit/debit cards accepted (minimum $10 purchase). 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 11; 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 12, 3430 N. Maple Grove Road, Boise. Information: Linda Novey at 377-0220; koglutheran.org.
Shenandoah Christmas Bazaar: Handmade items, scarves, fingerless gloves, slippers, baby items, goodies and Scentsy products. Lunch available (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.). 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 11-12, 8175 W. State St., Garden City. Information: Dawn at 866-6376.
7th annual Vineyard Christmas Market: More than 80 local vendors showcasing pottery, glass and metal decor, woodwork, fine art, photography, knitting/crochet, quilting, body care, homemade spice rubs, more. Also, live music, food, and a face painter and balloon artist for the kids. Noon to 7 p.m. Nov. 11; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12, 4950 N. Bradley St., Boise. Information: Kim Collingham at 871-4194; or find it on Facebook.
Nov. 11-13
Idaho City Community Club Holiday Bazaar: Handcrafted holiday gifts, decorations, food, jewelry, antiques. 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 11; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 12; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 13, Ray Robinson Community Hall, 206 W. Commercial St., Idaho City. Information: Lynn Kuwahara at 392-6679 or kuwahara@q.com.
Nov. 12
CWL Candy Cane Lane Bazaar: Home-baked cookies, canned goodies, gifts, vendors, raffle items. Soup and pie lunch available. Vendors are also wanted. Email vickie.holbrook@gmail.com. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 12, old St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 1515 8th St. S., Nampa. Information: Vickie Holbrook at 870-2782; or find it on Facebook.
Glitterfest: Antiques, Americana, home decor, florals, holiday gift items, soaps, candles, food, vintage, clothing, accessories, purses, more. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 12, Bella Event Center, 120 13th Ave., Nampa. $5 admission. Information: Sandra Aldrich at 550-7028.
6th annual Greens at Ridgecrest Craft Sale: Handmade crafts, Scentsy, mini chair massages, floral arrangements, Will’s Fabulous Fudge, more. The Vallivue School Lunch Program will be selling pans, utensils, etc., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12, 6745 E. Greens Drive, Nampa. Information: Kellie Evans at 631-7675.
Hillview United Methodist Church Bazaar: Handcrafted decorations and gifts, home-baked treats and desserts. 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 12, 8525 W. Ustick Road, Boise. Information: Claudia Flora at 375-0392; hillviewmethodist.org.
Boise Senior Center annual Holiday Bazaar: Fine-crafted items, baked goods, Scentsy, soaps, bath salts, more. Lunch served from noon to 1 p.m. and features a hamburger or hot dog, with or without chili, chips and Jell-O for $4.50. Entertainment at 10 a.m. from Hawthorne Elementary School. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 12, 690 Robbins Road, Boise. Information: Angie at 345-9921.
Holiday and Home Show: Handmade and repurposed items, holiday and gift items, wood signs, crafts, cards and ornaments. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12, 5354 N. Larkwood Place, Meridian. Information: Darlene Castor at 805-5466.
Hope Holiday Bazaar: Crafts and vendors, plus soup and cinnamon rolls for purchase. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12, Hope Lutheran Church, 331 N. Linder Road, Eagle. Information: Erica Nielsen at 939-9181.
Kay Frannie’s Country Crafts: Quilts, table runners, wall-hangings, home decor, aprons, horseshoe art (flowers, crosses, wine racks, dogs, owls, more), free refreshments. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12, 3874 Rushmore Way (off South Cloverdale between Victory and Amity), Boise. Information: Kay Eason at 407-3396. (Also on Nov. 19 and Dec. 3; see additional listings.)
Lake Hazel Bible Church Holiday Bazaar: Home-crafters and in-home consultants, hourly door prizes, soup bowl fundraiser. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 12, 11710 W. Lake Hazel Road, Boise. Information: Jennifer Flatt at 371-7840 or lhbcwomensministry@gmail.com.
Pilgrim Lutheran Church Fall Bazaar: Baked foods, candy, jellies, handmade gifts and holiday decorations. Fresh cinnamon rolls (9 to 11 a.m.) and chicken noodle lunch (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.). 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 12, 208 S.W. 1st Ave., Ontario, Ore. Information: 642-3942.
Risen Christ Women’s Group Christmas Bazaar: Hand-blown glass, silk scarves, Christmas ornaments, holiday cookies by the pound, cinnamon rolls, chocolate truffles and other goodies, candles, jewelry, toys; hand-sewn, quilted and needlework items; and a Christmas Room. The Children’s Room offers free gift wrapping and items priced for young shoppers. Homemade chili and pie sold all day. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12, Risen Christ Catholic Community, 11511 Lake Hazel Road, Boise. Information: 362-6584.
Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church annual Holiday Bazaar: Lefse and other Scandinavian delicacies, homemade pies and breads, cookies, canned goods; homemade crafts including quilts; raffles; lunch available. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 12, 3100 S. Five Mile Road, Boise. Information: Cindi Michalski at 761-7269.
Ustick Grove Estates Bazaar: Tole paintings, Christmas decorations, homemade jam, breads, fabric crafts. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 12, 3725 N. Dalton Lane, Boise. Information: Julianne Ruby at 377-3484 or julianne.ruby@gmail.com.
Zion Lutheran annual Bazaar: Many vendors with homemade items. Breakfast and lunch items available. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12, 1012 12th Ave. Road, Nampa. Information: Debra Schorzman at 467-4925.
Boise School District 16th annual Employee Holiday Bazaar: Employees and families will share their crafts and goods with the public. Bins will be available for Idaho Foodbank and Toys for Tots. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12, 8371 W. Salt Creek Court, Boise. Information: Rob I. Hathorn at 869-3862.
8th annual Holiday Bazaar at Idaho Arts Charter School: Shop for handmade items and holiday gifts. All proceeds from vendor fees support our senior scholarship fund. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 12, 1220 5th Street North, Nampa. Information: Marie McGrath at 463-4324; idahoartscharter.org.
Nov. 14
Assistance League of Boise Thrift Shop Open House “All Things Holiday”: Furs, toys, evening gowns, seasonal decorations, dishes and linens, antiques and collectables. Also, music, beverages and snacks. 3 to 7 p.m. Nov. 14, 5825 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Information: 377-4327, assistanceleague.org/boise.
Nov. 17-19
Holiday House Boutique: Fall and holiday decor, handmade baked goods, baby gifts, wreaths, cards, clothing, jewelry, spa products, watercolor art, woodcrafts. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 17-19, Castleberry Subdivision, 2217 W. Preston St., Eagle. Information: Monica Tanner at 283-1423; theholidayhouseboutique.com.
Nov. 18-19
All Saints Episcopal Church 7th annual Holiday Bazaar: Homemade and handcrafted items, including jewelry, knit and crocheted items, baby quilts, wooden ornaments, soaps and baked goods. Homemade cinnamon rolls (9 to 11 a.m.) and chili dog lunch (11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.). 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 18-19, 704 S. Latah St., Boise. Information: Sally Cooper at 724-7535; allsaintsboise.org.
Church Mouse Creations Open House: Gift items, home decor, handmade creations by Nancy Pew, ornaments, pillows, scarves, table and yard art, BSU aprons, vintage pieces, more. Some slipcovered furniture on sale. Refreshments served. A portion of the proceeds to benefit Vineyard Food Pantry. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 18; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 19, 523 Michael St., Boise. Information: Nancy Pew at 869-3146.
Annual Holiday Open House: Mary Kay, Thirty-One, Scentsy, Pampered Chef, Miche handbags, Tupperware, door prizes, food, handcrafted items including jewelry, soap, scarves, more. 4 to 8 p.m. Nov. 18; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 19, 6161 W. Plantation Lane, Boise.
Sacred Heart Holiday Bazaar: Handmade art and craft items, yarn arts, wood crafts, jewelry, fused glass, marshmallow shooters, more. Sweet treats available from our Ladies of Sacred Heart Bake Sale, and SHS Drama Club serves cinnamon rolls and lunch daily. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 18; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 19, Sacred Heart School Gym, 3901 Cassia St., Boise. Information: Tracy Day Bingham at 344-9738.
Still Water Hollow Christmas Bazaar: Holiday-themed photo booth, handmade gifts from more than 25 vendors, free photos with Santa on Saturday, Dutch Bros. on site., Luxe Cotton Candy, more. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 18; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 19, 18120 Dean Lane, Nampa. Information: Brianne Gray at 914-0757; or find it on Facebook.
A Treasure Forever’s Final Holiday Bazaar: Hand-tied quilts, Christmas decor and gifts, homemade baked goods, Younique, Thirty-One, Scentsy, samples, coffee and cider. Noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 18; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 19, 10543 Shadybrook Drive, Boise. Information: Staci Thomas at 866-8291; or find it on Facebook.
Nov. 18-20
The MoonShine Barn 12th annual Holiday Craft Sale: Home/handmade crafts and food, metalwork, jewelry, repurposed furniture, soap, felt banners and runners, ornaments, fabric art, salsa, fudge, wooden signs, wood turned bowls and utensils, real vintage signs, zipper pulls, more. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 18-19; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 20, 6615 Moon Valley Road (off State Street, west of Linder Road), Eagle. Information: Betsy Dudley at 286-9815.
Wildflower Country Christmas: Handmade items, folk art, artisan barn wood bird houses, Idaho Images Christmas cards, antiques, upcycled furnishings, more. 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 18-19; 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 20, 6848 Melba Road, Melba. Information: 880-8993, wildflowercottagemelba@gmail.com. (Continues Fridays-Sundays, through Dec. 23; see additional listings.)
Nov. 19
3rd annual Boise New Hope Nazarene Holiday Bazaar: Nativities, snowmen, Santas, scarves, wood products, floral, jewelry, painted pictures, Avon, Scentsy, more. Baked goods and lunch available. For vendor inquiries, call the church at 323-1964 and ask for Carolyn or Tilda. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 19, 8585 W. Overland Road, Boise. Information: Carolyn Agenbroad at 323-1964; boisenewhope.com.
Cascade Medical Center Auxiliary Holiday Bazaar: Sea glass art, intarsia scrollwork, candles from rocks, polymer clay light switches, pottery, wire writing, BSU- and Idaho-themed items, custom designed jewelry, jewelry boxes, upcycled glass, custom purses and totes, painted pine cone wreaths, soaps and lotions, huckleberry jam, infant/kids fleece hats and blankets, knit scarves, hats and socks. 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 19, Ashley Inn, 500 N. Main St., Cascade. Information: Robie at 382-3242 or 271-6203.
Cloverdale 26th annual Christmas Bazaar: 38 vendors, handmade crafts, gifts for Christmas. Homemade lunch available. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 19, 3755 S. Cloverdale Road, Boise. Information: Tana Campbell at 870-2156.
Elkettes Christmas Bazaar: Crafts, jewelry, Christmas items, baked goods and miscellaneous treasures. Morning cinnamon rolls and lunch available. Booths available for rent. Call 343-0049. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 19, 6608 W. Fairview Ave., Boise. Information: S. Sorneson at 343-0049.
Kay Frannie’s Country Crafts: Quilts, table runners, wall-hangings, home decor, aprons, horseshoe art (flowers, crosses, wine racks, dogs, owls, more), free refreshments. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 19, 3874 Rushmore Way (off South Cloverdale between Victory and Amity), Boise. Information: Kay Eason at 407-3396. (Also on Dec. 3; see additional listing.)
9th annual Meridian Medical Arts Charter High School Holiday Bazaar: Baked goods, handmade jewelry, candles, home decor, woodwork, purses, toys, candies, hand-sewn and needlework products, specialty foods and other holiday items. A few vendor spots available. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 19, 1789 E. Heritage Park Lane, Meridian. Information: Rosi Ray at 855-4075; www.meridianmedicalartscharter.org.
Middleton UMC Holiday Craft Bazaar: Handcrafted goods, specialty items for gifts, home decor, jewelry, accessories, homemade baked treats, jams and other sweets. Baked potato lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for $6.50, includes choice of toppings, coleslaw, beverage and dessert. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 19, 104 E. Main St., Middleton. Information: Karla Brannan at 869-5641; middleton-umc.org.
Nov. 19-20
Fraternal Order of Eagles Ladies Annual Bazaar: Homemade crafts, retail vendors, local artists, baked goods, drawing items, lunch. Many returning crafters/vendors. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 19; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 20, 7025 Overland Road, Boise (behind Eddie’s Restaurant). Information: Helen Jones at 887-9769.
St. Mark’s CCW Noel Boutique: Handcrafted toys, jewelry, collectibles and baked goods. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 19; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 20, St. Mark’s Catholic Community, 7960 W. Northview, Boise. Information: Faith Ann Swayne at 373-2971.
Nov. 25-26
Annual Assistance League of Boise Mistletoe House: Lights, trees; some Dept. 56, North Pole and Christmas in the City; yard ornaments; holiday and shabby chic holiday sweaters; more. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 25; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 26, 5825 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Information: 377-4327, assistanceleague.org/boise.
Nov. 25-27
Wildflower Country Christmas: Handmade items, folk art, artisan barn wood birdhouses, Idaho Images Christmas cards, antiques, upcycled furnishings, more. 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 25-26; 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 27, 6848 Melba Road, Melba. Information: 880-8993, wildflowercottagemelba@gmail.com. (Continues Fridays-Sundays, through Dec. 23; see additional listings.)
Nov. 26
Indie Holiday Bazaar: Products by independent local artisans, handmade jewelry and hair accessories, upcycled clothing and scarves, blown glass, gems, handmade soap, healing herbal salves, more. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 26, 2514 N. 24th St., Boise. Information: Carissa at 343-4637.
Dec. 1
Meridian City Hall Christmas Bazaar: Home and yard decor, jewelry and accessories, knits and wearables, wood and glass work, bath and body items, kitchen linens, arts, books and cards, floral and wreaths, birdhouses, more. Consider bringing cash or check as not all vendors can accept cards. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 1, 33 E. Broadway Ave., Meridian. Information: Shelly Houston at 489-0531; meridiancity.org/christmas.
Dec. 2-3
ArtZone 208 Holiday Bazaar: Gifts handcrafted by local artists and artisans, 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 2; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 3, 3113 N. Cole Road (corner of Cole and Ustick, next to the library), Boise. Information: Deb at 322-9464.
St. Mary’s Holiday Market: More than 25 local vendors, kids crafting corner, tacos and baked goods. Noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 2; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 3, 2620 W. State St., Boise. Information: find it on Facebook.
Dec. 2-4
Wildflower Country Christmas: Handmade items, folk art, artisan barn wood birdhouses, Idaho Images Christmas cards, antiques, upcycled furnishings, more. 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2-3; 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 4, 6848 Melba Road, Melba. Information: 880-8993, wildflowercottagemelba@gmail.com. (Continues Fridays-Sundays, through Dec. 23; see additional listings.)
Dec. 3
Bruneau Silver Tea and Bazaar: Specialty is cookies-by-the-pound. Samples available at the tea table. 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 3, 28586 Hyde St., Bruneau. Information: Judy Erwin at 548-2270.
Christmas Bazaar: Handmade wooden toys, jewelry, table runners, Christmas cards, homemade jelly, cookies, fudge, breads, sticky buns, quilt raffle. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 3, St. James Episcopal Church, 315 N. 3rd E. St., Mountain Home. Information: Susan Walker at 587-7934.
Christmas Bazaar at Shoreline Plaza: Homemade crafts, doggie treats, healing creams, knitted dolls, Christmas decorations, stocking stuffers, candles, wreaths, centerpieces, paintings, more. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 3, 675 S. 13th St., Boise. Information: Sandy Davis at 971-7197; or find it on Facebook.
North Elementary Christmas Bazaar: More than 65 vendors with a large variety of items. Sloppy Joes, hot dogs, sloppy dogs, pies, coffee and sodas available. Proceeds benefit local needy families. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3, 290 E. 12 N., Mountain Home. Information: Gail Banner at 587-7301.
North End Artisans Market: Handmade gifts by local artisans. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3, 690 Robbins Road, Boise. Information: Debbie Weisel at 789-5953; northendartisans.wixsite.com/mysite.
Hip Holiday Craft Market: A juried craft fair featuring unique products, innovative goods and fine craftsmanship. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 3, Flying M Coffeegarage, 1314 2nd St. S., Nampa. Information: Chloe Hanson at 467-5533; flyingmcoffee.com/events.
Kay Frannie’s Country Crafts: Quilts, table runners, wall-hangings, home decor, aprons, horseshoe art (flowers, crosses, wine racks, dogs, owls, more), free refreshments. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 3, 3874 Rushmore Way (off South Cloverdale between Victory and Amity), Boise. Information: Kay Eason at 407-3396.
Owyhee County Museum Christmas Bazaar and Tree Sale: Homemade pies, arts and crafts, baked goods, silent auction. Also, a Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Sale (prices from $10 to $20) with proceeds to benefit the Owyhee County Historical Museum and Library. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3, 17085 Basey St., Murphy. Information: Amy Johnson at 495-2319; owyheemuseum.org.
SilverCrest I Christmaas Bazaar: Decorations, gifts, crafts, jewelry and bake sale. Coffee, doughnuts and homemade cinnamon rolls available. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 3, 1907 W. Flamingo Ave., Nampa. Information: Sandy Oswald at 697-3670.
Sons of Norway Grondal Lodge Holiday Bazaar: Bake sale with lefse, krumkake, Scandinavian cookies, raffle, traditional Norwegian crafts including rosemaling, RuneScape jewelry, handmade table linens, aprons, Christmas cards, note cards. Lunch and snacks: Norwegian yellow pea soup and open-faced sandwiches, homemade German sausage, desserts, beverages. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3, 7167 Limelight St., Boise.
Women’s Fellowship of First Congregational UCC of Mountain Home Christmas Bazaar: Homemade candy, breads, baked goods, handmade crafts, needlework, gift items, raffle. Homemade pies with coffee and tea in Horner’s Corner. 8 a.m. to noon Dec. 3, 515 E. 15th N., Mountain Home. Information: Jennifer Anderson at 587-4969; mhfccucc.org.
Dec. 5
Saint Alphonsus 12th annual Arts and Craft Bazaar: Arts and crafts made by Saint Alphonsus employees and volunteers. A portion of the proceeds will go to fund the Employee Emergency Assistance Fund. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 5, McCleary Auditorium (main entrance), 1055 N. Curtis Road, Boise. Information: Reba Allison at 367-3960.
Dec. 9-10
BrookeView 55+ Community annual Christmas Craft and Bake Sale: Homemade candy, fudge, cookies, cakes and breads, handmade greeting cards, crafts, Christmas decor. Lunch served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and features chili or beef and barley soup, roll, pumpkin pie and coffee for $6. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 9-10, 421 S. Curtis Road, Homesite 317, Boise. Information: brooke-view.com.
Star Christmas Bazaar: More than 60 vendors, food, crafts and businesses. Noon to 7 p.m. Dec. 9; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 10, 174 N. Star Road, Star. Information: Larry Osborn at 918-273-8847; staridahochamber.com.
Dec. 9-11, 16-18, 23
Wildflower Country Christmas: Handmade items, folk art, artisan barn wood birdhouses, Idaho Images Christmas cards, antiques, upcycled furnishings, more. 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 23, 6848 Melba Road, Melba. Information: 880-8993, wildflowercottagemelba@gmail.com.
