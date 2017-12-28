Enjoy fireworks, performing arts, winter sports and more at the 5th annual Idaho Potato Drop on Sunday, Dec. 31, at the Idaho State Capitol.
Entertainment

Still planning your New Year’s Eve? Here are plenty of options

December 28, 2017 10:21 AM

Idaho Potato Drop: Entertainment stages, a heated tent with hands-on activities for kids, food trucks, cocktail and beer garden, Toyota Rail Jam snowboarding competition, fireworks, more. Entertainment starts at 1 p.m. Dec. 31, Capitol Park, 601 W. Jefferson St., in front of the Idaho Statehouse. Free. (VIP tickets are $75 at potatodropshop.com, $100 at the door.)

Hop Drop! New Year’s Eve Party: Special Hop Drop beer release, in collaboration with Mill 95 Hops; complimentary flutes of Hop Drop at midnight; music by Like a Rocket; food, party favors; and dropping a giant hop over the brewhouse at midnight. 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 31, Mad Swede Brewing Company, 2772 S. Cole Road, Suite 140, Boise. Free.

Studio 54 New Year’s Eve Party: 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Dec. 31, Barbacoa Grill, 276 W. Bobwhite Court, Boise. $55 per person, includes appetizers, one complimentary drink and champagne toast. 208-338-5000.

Wahooz New Year’s Eve Party: Unlimited Twister, Frog Hopper, bumper cars, laser maze, XD Dark Ride, mini golf, go-carts, more, plus a $5 game card and a midnight countdown party. 5 p.m. to midnight Dec. 31, Wahooz Family Fun Zone, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, Meridian. $24.99 per person. 208-898-0900, wahoozfunzone.com.

▪  Wahooz “Noon Year’s Eve Party,” 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 31. With all the same activities as that night’s event, but a noon countdown party. $19.99 per person.

Golden Ticket New Year’s Eve: Red carpet entry, three crafted cocktails, buffet, performances, dancing with DJ Ronin, party favors, champagne toast, complimentary limousine ride for groups of six or more. Formal attire required. 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Dec. 31, Amsterdam Lounge, 609 W. Main St., Boise. $100 per person at goldenticketnye.com.

New Year’s Eve Party at Tamarack Resort: Casual atmosphere with DJ, dancing and beverages for all ages. Head outside for the annual bonfire. Family-friendly. 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 31, Canoe Grill, 311 Village Drive, Tamarack. Free.

The Fabulous Chancellors New Year’s Eve Party: Music, dinner buffet for two, champagne toast and party favors. 7 p.m. Dec. 31, The Riverside Hotel’s Ballroom, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. Guest room package rates at sapphireboise.com/the_sapphire_room. Sold out.

Sapphire Room New Year’s Eve Celebration: Music by Clay Moore (7 to 9 p.m.) and Frim Fram Four (9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.), dinner, champagne toast and party favors. 7 p.m. Dec. 31, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. Guest room package rates at sapphireboise.com/the_sapphire_room. Sold out.

New Year’s Eve Above the City: Champagne, appetizers, dancing, watch the Idaho Potato Drop fireworks. 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 31, CW Penthouse at C.W. Moore Plaza, 250 S. 5th St., Boise. $25 advance, includes Downtown parking (until noon Jan. 1). $35 at the door. 208-381-0034.

New Year’s Eve Lock-In: Kids ages 6-12 will participate in a safe, supervised New Year’s Eve party while enjoying movies, swimming, games, a pizza party, more. Children should bring a sleeping bag, swim suit, towel, and clothes to sleep in. 7 p.m. Dec. 31 to 9 a.m. Jan. 1, Nampa Recreation Center, 131 Constitution Way. $20 NRC members, $25 nonmembers. $5 additional fee charged after Dec. 30. 208-468-5858.

Pink Panther New Year’s Eve: Five-course meal, midnight toast, big band dancing/entertainment by the Kings of Swing. Social cocktail hour at 7 p.m. Dec. 31, Chateau des Fleurs, 176 S. Rosebud Lane, Eagle. $125 per person. Reservations: 208-947-2840, chateaueagle.com.

New Year’s Eve Masquerade Party: Appetizer buffet, music, dancing, party favors. 8 p.m. Dec. 31, Helina Marie’s Wine Bar, 11053 W. State St., Star. $25. eventbrite.com.

New Year’s Eve with Micky & The Motorcars: 8 p.m. Dec. 31, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $25. TicketWeb. $30 day of show.

New Year’s Eve Bubbly Bash “Winter White-Out”: Free champagne from 9 to 10 p.m. and a midnight toast, photo booth, music by DJ Lady Sinclair and her live band. Benefits Sun Valley Center for the Arts. Guest encouraged to wear white. 9 p.m. Dec. 31, River Run Lodge, 500 Serenade Lane, Ketchum. $100 per person. 208-726-9491, sunvalleycenter.org.

Pinz Z-Lounge Countdown Party: Cosmic bowling, nacho bar and dessert buffet (9:30 to 10:30 p.m.), one attraction pass, $5 game card and a midnight countdown party. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 31, Pinz Bowling Center at Wahooz, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, Meridian. $45 general, $27 children 12 and younger, through Dec. 30; $5 more at the door if available. 208-898-0900, pinzbowlingidaho.com.

Rockin Bleu Year’s Eve: Music by JR and the Stingrays and Smooth Avenue, complementary buffet, party favors, toasting glass. 9 p.m. Dec. 31, Mardi Gras Ballroom, 615 S. 9th St., Boise. $40 per person or $70 per couple. Brown Paper Tickets. $5 more at the door.

New Year’s Eve Bash: Two-story party with prizes, giveaways, DJ K-Sean, champagne toast. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Dec. 31, China Blue, 100 S. 6th St., Boise. $20 cover. Premier package available. 208-577-7975.

NYE w/Blues Brothers Rock N’ Soul Revue: 9 p.m. Dec. 31, Playhouse Boise, 8001 W. Fairview Ave. $59-$129, includes party favors, glass of champagne, buffet. Brown Paper Tickets.

NYE w/Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience, Maddy O’Neal: Zoso plays downstairs; Maddy upstairs. 9 p.m. Dec. 31, Whiskey Jacques, 251 N. Main St., Ketchum. $55 advance, $60 at the door. 208-726-5297, whiskeyjacques.com.

All White and Gold New Year’s Party: Food, drinks, music, dancing, entertainment. Proceeds benefit the Agency for New Americans (ANA) Boise, in support of four selected disadvantaged refugee families with critical housing needs. 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Jan. 6, Mardi Gras Ballroom, 615 S. 9th St., Boise. $30 per person, $50 per couple, $70 VIP couple. Tickets at bispas.ticketleap.com/all-white-and-gold-party, the African Shop (295 N. Orchard St.) or call 208-703-2558, 208-246-9902.

