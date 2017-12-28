Still planning your New Year’s Eve? Here are plenty of options

Idaho Potato Drop: Entertainment stages, a heated tent with hands-on activities for kids, food trucks, cocktail and beer garden, Toyota Rail Jam snowboarding competition, fireworks, more. Entertainment starts at 1 p.m. Dec. 31, Capitol Park, 601 W. Jefferson St., in front of the Idaho Statehouse. Free. (VIP tickets are $75 at potatodropshop.com, $100 at the door.)
Hop Drop! New Year’s Eve Party: Special Hop Drop beer release, in collaboration with Mill 95 Hops; complimentary flutes of Hop Drop at midnight; music by Like a Rocket; food, party favors; and dropping a giant hop over the brewhouse at midnight. 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 31, Mad Swede Brewing Company, 2772 S. Cole Road, Suite 140, Boise. Free.
Studio 54 New Year’s Eve Party: 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Dec. 31, Barbacoa Grill, 276 W. Bobwhite Court, Boise. $55 per person, includes appetizers, one complimentary drink and champagne toast. 208-338-5000.
Wahooz New Year’s Eve Party: Unlimited Twister, Frog Hopper, bumper cars, laser maze, XD Dark Ride, mini golf, go-carts, more, plus a $5 game card and a midnight countdown party. 5 p.m. to midnight Dec. 31, Wahooz Family Fun Zone, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, Meridian. $24.99 per person. 208-898-0900, wahoozfunzone.com.
▪ Wahooz “Noon Year’s Eve Party,” 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 31. With all the same activities as that night’s event, but a noon countdown party. $19.99 per person.
Golden Ticket New Year’s Eve: Red carpet entry, three crafted cocktails, buffet, performances, dancing with DJ Ronin, party favors, champagne toast, complimentary limousine ride for groups of six or more. Formal attire required. 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Dec. 31, Amsterdam Lounge, 609 W. Main St., Boise. $100 per person at goldenticketnye.com.
New Year’s Eve Party at Tamarack Resort: Casual atmosphere with DJ, dancing and beverages for all ages. Head outside for the annual bonfire. Family-friendly. 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 31, Canoe Grill, 311 Village Drive, Tamarack. Free.
The Fabulous Chancellors New Year’s Eve Party: Music, dinner buffet for two, champagne toast and party favors. 7 p.m. Dec. 31, The Riverside Hotel’s Ballroom, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. Guest room package rates at sapphireboise.com/the_sapphire_room. Sold out.
Sapphire Room New Year’s Eve Celebration: Music by Clay Moore (7 to 9 p.m.) and Frim Fram Four (9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.), dinner, champagne toast and party favors. 7 p.m. Dec. 31, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. Guest room package rates at sapphireboise.com/the_sapphire_room. Sold out.
New Year’s Eve Above the City: Champagne, appetizers, dancing, watch the Idaho Potato Drop fireworks. 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 31, CW Penthouse at C.W. Moore Plaza, 250 S. 5th St., Boise. $25 advance, includes Downtown parking (until noon Jan. 1). $35 at the door. 208-381-0034.
New Year’s Eve Lock-In: Kids ages 6-12 will participate in a safe, supervised New Year’s Eve party while enjoying movies, swimming, games, a pizza party, more. Children should bring a sleeping bag, swim suit, towel, and clothes to sleep in. 7 p.m. Dec. 31 to 9 a.m. Jan. 1, Nampa Recreation Center, 131 Constitution Way. $20 NRC members, $25 nonmembers. $5 additional fee charged after Dec. 30. 208-468-5858.
Pink Panther New Year’s Eve: Five-course meal, midnight toast, big band dancing/entertainment by the Kings of Swing. Social cocktail hour at 7 p.m. Dec. 31, Chateau des Fleurs, 176 S. Rosebud Lane, Eagle. $125 per person. Reservations: 208-947-2840, chateaueagle.com.
New Year’s Eve Masquerade Party: Appetizer buffet, music, dancing, party favors. 8 p.m. Dec. 31, Helina Marie’s Wine Bar, 11053 W. State St., Star. $25. eventbrite.com.
New Year’s Eve with Micky & The Motorcars: 8 p.m. Dec. 31, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $25. TicketWeb. $30 day of show.
New Year’s Eve Bubbly Bash “Winter White-Out”: Free champagne from 9 to 10 p.m. and a midnight toast, photo booth, music by DJ Lady Sinclair and her live band. Benefits Sun Valley Center for the Arts. Guest encouraged to wear white. 9 p.m. Dec. 31, River Run Lodge, 500 Serenade Lane, Ketchum. $100 per person. 208-726-9491, sunvalleycenter.org.
Pinz Z-Lounge Countdown Party: Cosmic bowling, nacho bar and dessert buffet (9:30 to 10:30 p.m.), one attraction pass, $5 game card and a midnight countdown party. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 31, Pinz Bowling Center at Wahooz, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, Meridian. $45 general, $27 children 12 and younger, through Dec. 30; $5 more at the door if available. 208-898-0900, pinzbowlingidaho.com.
Rockin Bleu Year’s Eve: Music by JR and the Stingrays and Smooth Avenue, complementary buffet, party favors, toasting glass. 9 p.m. Dec. 31, Mardi Gras Ballroom, 615 S. 9th St., Boise. $40 per person or $70 per couple. Brown Paper Tickets. $5 more at the door.
New Year’s Eve Bash: Two-story party with prizes, giveaways, DJ K-Sean, champagne toast. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Dec. 31, China Blue, 100 S. 6th St., Boise. $20 cover. Premier package available. 208-577-7975.
NYE w/Blues Brothers Rock N’ Soul Revue: 9 p.m. Dec. 31, Playhouse Boise, 8001 W. Fairview Ave. $59-$129, includes party favors, glass of champagne, buffet. Brown Paper Tickets.
NYE w/Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience, Maddy O’Neal: Zoso plays downstairs; Maddy upstairs. 9 p.m. Dec. 31, Whiskey Jacques, 251 N. Main St., Ketchum. $55 advance, $60 at the door. 208-726-5297, whiskeyjacques.com.
All White and Gold New Year’s Party: Food, drinks, music, dancing, entertainment. Proceeds benefit the Agency for New Americans (ANA) Boise, in support of four selected disadvantaged refugee families with critical housing needs. 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Jan. 6, Mardi Gras Ballroom, 615 S. 9th St., Boise. $30 per person, $50 per couple, $70 VIP couple. Tickets at bispas.ticketleap.com/all-white-and-gold-party, the African Shop (295 N. Orchard St.) or call 208-703-2558, 208-246-9902.
