Trains, birds, Civil War history — there’s oodles for families to do this weekend

▪ The North and South will go at it again on American Civil War Living History Day. Not really, but you can enjoy Idaho Civil War Volunteers re-enacting and sharing history from the Civil War Era from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Eagle Island State Park, 4000 W. Hatchery Road. You’ll find historical stations where you can learn about telegraphs, President Lincoln and other facets of the time. Learn what people wore at a fashion show at 1 p.m. A Civil War-era cannon will be fired throughout the day. The event is free, but there is a $5 state park-fee per vehicle. Facebook.com/IdahoCivilWarVolunteersPublicPage.
▪ Learn about the birds all around us at the International Migratory Bird Day Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the World Center for Birds of Prey, 5668 W. Flying Hawk Lane, Boise. The activities will include hands-on art projects, guided birding walks, live raptor presentations and more. Regular admission is $7 general, $6 seniors, free for 16 and younger and members. 362-8687. PeregrineFund.org/world-center.
▪ The trains will be running on time at the Caldwell Model Railroad Club’s Train Day Open House, with models set up for children, a scavenger hunt, beverages and snacks from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at 809 Dearborn St., Caldwell. Donations accepted. cmrchs.org/openhouse.html. Free.
▪ The Boise Foothills Learning Center’s Family Fun Day focuses on Sheep in the Foothills with crafts, activities and interpretive stations. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 3188 Sunset Peak Road, Boise. 493-2530, Bee.CityOfBoise.org/foothills. Free.
▪ At the fifth annual Idaho Archaeology Fair families can learn about archaeology through hands-on activities, including a grinding station, mending a broken pot, flintknapping, tours of the Old Assay Office in Downtown Boise, demonstrations and more. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 210 Main St., Boise. Free.
Comments