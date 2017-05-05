Watch a Boise filmmaker pop the question with big-screen proposal at The Flicks

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:22 Watch this 'La La Land'-style marriage proposal by a Boise filmmaker Pause 1:21 Why most of the Boise River Greenbelt is closed 1:58 Will the Boise River rise as temperatures warm this week? 2:50 Meet Mountain View High's singing janitor 1:20 Sharrie Armfield: The struggle to find an affordable apartment 4:39 Les Bois Park a ghost track this Derby weekend 0:40 Train derails next to North Idaho highway 2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy 0:27 Quarterback Montell Cozart: I've accepted leadership role 0:39 Is the Jones House haunted? Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Filmmaker and actress April Matson got quite a surprise when she watched the trailers at The Flicks on Tuesday, May 2. The last one featured her boyfriend Scott Grady as he walked into the theater and proposed. Does she say yes? Apricott Films