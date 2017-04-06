Time to hunt for those eggs at Easter EGGstravaganza and more community hunts

It’s hunting season — for eggs, that is — and no license required. Head to these community hunts for loads of Easter fun:
▪ Join the Easter Bunny for a hoppin’ good time at the annual Easter EGGstravaganza at Zoo Boise, 355 Julia Davis Drive. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 8, you can scramble for eggs, enjoy face painting, an egg toss and food, and have a chance to get your photo taken with the head bunny himself. Also, watch the zoo animals get their Easter treats. Last admission is at 4:30 p.m. $7 general, $4.50 seniors, $4.25 children 3-11, free for 2 and younger and Friends of Zoo Boise pass holders. 608-7760, ZooBoise.org
▪ This is a different kind of Easter egg hunt created by the city of Eagle and the Lions Club. The Eagle Trail EggXtravaganza lets kids hunt for eggs along the paths and trails of Eagle. You can win prizes and play games at the activity booths. Start times will be staggered every 20 minutes between 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 8, at North Channel Center, 600 S. Rivershore Lane, Eagle. No registration required. 489-8789. Free.
▪ Join the Boise Treasure Valley Sea Hawkers, the Idaho chapter of Seattle Seahawks boosters, for an Easter Egg Hunt. Kids can search for more than 1,000 eggs at Capitol Park, 601 W. Jefferson St., in Downtown Boise from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 9. Bring canned food donations and help out the City Light Home for Women and Children. Free.
▪ The Meridian Optimist Club’s 40th annual Easter Egg Hunt will begin at 11 a.m. sharp Saturday, April 15, with police and fire department sirens. Kids 10 and younger, and those with special needs, can hunt for treats at Meridian Elementary School, 1035 NW 1st St. All age groups go at the same time in separate lanes that are divided by age and ability. There is complimentary hot chocolate, coffee and water. You can also make a donation. MeridianOptimist.org. Free.
▪ Go for a swim and seek sinkable and floatable eggs at the Nampa Rec Center’s Easter Egg Swim from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the pool, 131 Constitution Way. You also can use the inflatable kayaks and the diving well will be open. Kids 5 and younger are at 1 p.m.; ages 6 to 8 can hop into the pool at 1:30 p.m.; ages 9 to 12 take over at 2 p.m. Bring a plastic bag to collect your eggs. Free for members. Day pass: $2.25 for 5 and younger, $6.25 for 6 and older and 65 and older, $8.25 for 18 and older. NampaParksAndRecreation.org.
▪ If you need more excitement in your egg hunt, then search for them in the dark at the Nampa Rec Center’s Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt. Meet at the Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way, at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 15. The hunt starts after dark and goes until 9:30 p.m. You must bring your own flashlight and bag. $3 at the door. NampaParksAndRecreation.org.
▪ Hunt for thousands of eggs filled with candy and other surprises at the annual Caldwell Egg Scramble, Saturday, April 15, at Memorial Park, 618 Irving St. If you find the special eggs in each age group, you can exchange them for prizes donated by area businesses. The fun begins at 10 a.m. for kids ages 3 to 12. Kids 2 and younger can visit the Easter Bunny and receive a sack of eggs and prizes. Free.
▪ From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 15, hit Spring Fling at the O’Connor Field House, 2207 Blaine St., Caldwell. You’ll find an egg scramble, scavenger hunt, dance exhibition, inflatables, vendors, a raffle with prizes and more. CityOfCaldwell.org. Free. The Easter Egg Hunt is at 11 a.m.
