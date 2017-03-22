Good news: Tour de Fat returning to Boise. Bad news: It’s going to cost you.

Tour de Fat, New Belgium Brewing’s traveling philanthropic bicycle and beer fest, will hit Boise on Saturday, Aug. 12.
The event will again be full of fun and craziness: the costumed-bicycle parade, vaudeville-style entertainment, music and, of course, beer.
But this year, it’s not free to attend the show. And the event is shifting to later in the day.
Across the nation, the company is bringing in bigger name musical acts for its annual carnival road show, expanding to 33 locations and making it a ticketed event.
The Boise headliner is Georgia-based rockers Blackberry Smoke and $25 tickets are now on sale.
Tour de Fat will still partner with local nonprofits, which will continue to receive some of the proceeds from the event. The event has raised more than $4 million for charities across the country in its 18-year history.
Boise Tour de Fat 2017 will benefit Southwest Idaho Mountain Bike Association, Boise Bicycle Project, and Treasure Valley Cycling Association.
There still are some free events planned around Tour de Fat — the bike parade and Radio Boise’s PreFat Block Party in Downtown Boise on Friday, Aug. 11.
Boise Tour de Fat: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, Ann Morrison Park, 1000 Americana Blvd., Boise. $25 at NewBelgium.com.
Comments