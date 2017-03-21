North Boise’s Cloud 9 Brewery will expand its kitchen and seating space

The only downside of loving Cloud 9 Brewery, 1750 W. State St., Boise, is getting a seat. The popular neighborhood pub is packed most nights.
“That’s our biggest complaint,” co-owner and cook Maggie Lake. “You can get a seat, but often you do have to wait.”
Well, there’s a solution on the horizon.
Lake and her husband Jake, who makes the brews, will expand their restaurant’s seating and kitchen into the space next door that now is occupied by Queen Nails & Spa, 1752 W. State St., Boise.
Queen Nails will move to another storefront in the same shopping center at 1778 W. State St., the former Penny Lane Toys. Penny Lane is now at 2913 W. State St., Boise.
The timing of these moves isn’t set yet, Lake says. Queen Nails will move sometime before the summer. Construction at Cloud 9 will happen over the summer while the brewery remains open. The expansion should be complete sometime in the fall.
“Hopefully before or by Oktoberfest,” Lake says.
If things work out as planned, Cloud 9 also will increase its patio this summer.
The expansion also will more than double the size of the kitchen and seating space as well as increase its storage and add a bathroom. The brewery operation will remain the same size, she says.
“We have just enough space to make what we need,” she says.
Cloud 9 Brewery opened in March 2014 after a hugely successful Kickstarter.com campaign that raised more than $30,000. Jake Lake makes a wide variety of beers that they sell by the pint and growler. Maggie Lake’s locally focused menu features not-so-typical pub fare.
