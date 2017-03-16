Go green this St. Patrick’s Day in the Treasure Valley with beer, parties and pipers

St. Paddy’s Day is on Friday, March 17! Get ready for a no-holds-barred celebration throughout the Treasure Valley.
Where to hear bagpipes
Get your jig on with The Boise Highlanders and City of Trees Pipes & Drum Corps and Boise Firefighters Pipes and Drums this St. Patrick’s Day.
Many of the places below will be serving corned beef and cabbage, stew and other Irish specialties, so click on their websites to learn more.
Boise Highlanders
This group has been helping Boise celebrate St. Patrick’s Day for more than 20 years. They have four units that make up an armada of pipers who appear at bars and clubs throughout the Treasure Valley.
Friday, March 17
Noon: The Crescent “No Lawyers” Bar & Grill, 5500 W. Franklin Road, Boise.
1:15 p.m.: Owyhee Tavern, 1109 W. Main St., Boise.
4 p.m.: The Tavern at Bown, 3111 S. Bown Way, Boise.
4:30 p.m.: Kopper Kitchen, 2661 Airport Way, Boise.
5 p.m.: 7:30 p.m.: Harry’s Hyde Park Pub, 1501 N. 13th St., and Applebee’s, 2810 Elder St., in Boise; Lindy’s Steakhouse, 12249 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City.
5:15 p.m.: The Refuge, 404 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise.
5:30 p.m.: 13th Street Pub, 1520 N. 13th St., and Barbacoa, 276 Bobwhite Court, in Boise.
5:45 p.m.: Parrilla Grill, 1512 N. 13th St., and Quinn’s Restaurant, 1005 Vista Ave., Boise.
6 p.m.: Old Chicago Pizza and Tap Room, Boise Towne Square, 350 N. Milwaukee St.; Bardenay Restaurant and Distillery, 610 W. Grove St. and Jumpin’ Janet’s, 574 S. Vista Ave. in Boise.
6:30 p.m.: Beef O’Brady’s, 1505 S. Eagle Road, Meridian; Old Chicago Pizza and Tap Room, 730 W. Idaho St., Boise; The Ram Restaurant and Brewery, 3272 E. Pine Ave., Meridian.
7 p.m.: Bittercreek Alehouse, 246 N. 8th St., and The Crescent “No Lawyers” Bar & Grill, 5500 W. Franklin Road, in Boise; Rudy’s Pub and Grill, 3035 W. McMillan Road and 2310 E. Overland Road, in Meridian.
7:30 p.m.: 10 Barrel Brewing, 830 W. Bannock St., Boise.
7:45 p.m.: The Ram Restaurant and Brewery, 709 E. Park Blvd., Boise.
8 p.m.: Ha’ Penny Bridge Pub, 855 W. Broad St., and Harry’s Hyde Park Pub, 1501 N. 13th St., in Boise; 127 Club, 127 E. Idaho Ave., Meridian.
8:15 p.m.: Angell’s Bar and Grill Renato, 999 W. Main St., and 13th Street Pub and Grill, 1520 N. 13th St., in Boise; Pauly’s Bar, 130 E. Idaho St., Meridian.
8:30 p.m.: Parrilla Grill, 1512 N. 13th St., Boise.
9 p.m: Hannah’s, 621 W. Main St., Boise and Lindy’s Steakhouse, 12249 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City.
9:15: Bittercreek Alehouse, 246 N. 8th St., Boise.
9:30 p.m.: Tom Grainey’s, 109 S. 6th St., Cricket’s Bar and Grill, 1228 S. Oakland Ave., and Gil’s K-9, 2506 W. Main St., in Boise.
10 p.m.: Quinn’s Restaurant, 1005 Vista Ave., Boise.
Saturday, March 18
5 p.m.: Beef O’Brady’s, 1505 S. Eagle Road, Meridian.
6:30 p.m.: Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 811 S. Latah St., Boise.
7:30 p.m.: Angell’s Bar and Grill Renato, 999 W. Main St., Boise.
Boise Firefighters Pipes and Drums
Friday, March 17
4:15 p.m.: Owyhee Tavern, 1109 W. Main St., Boise.
5 p.m.: McCleary’s Pub, 604 N. Orchard St., Boise.
6 p.m.: Cloud 9 Brewery, 1750 W. State St., Boise.
7 p.m.: Highlands Hallow, 2455 Harrison Hollow Lane, Boise.
8 p.m.: McCleary’s Pub, 9155 W. State St., Garden City.
9 p.m.: Owyhee Tavern, 1109 W. Main St., Boise.
10:30 p.m.: The Balcony, 150 N. 8th St., Boise.
Saturday, March 18
2 p.m. McCleary’s Pub, 604 N. Orchard St., Boise.
3:30 p.m. McCleary’s Pub, 155 W. State St., Garden City.
City of Trees Pipes & Drums
Friday, March 17
6 p.m.: Bardenay, 155 E. Riverside Drive, Eagle.
7 p.m.: Spurwing Country Club, 6800 N. Spurwing Way, Meridian.
8 p.m.: Sully’s Pub & Grill, 11123 W. State St., Star.
9 p.m.: The Dutch Goose, 3515 W. State St., Boise.
9:45 p.m.: Mad Swede Brewing Company, 2772 S. Cole Road, Boise.
Some places to celebrate
▪ Head to Humpin’ Hannah’s — that’s “O’Hannah’s” to you — at 621 Main St., Boise, for its annual St. Patrick’s Day Bash. You’ll find Irish games, a scavenger hunt, prizes, drink specials and more. Plus enjoy music from Boise Irish rockers The Giant Leprechauns followed by The Rocci Johnson Band. (The Boise Highlanders will pipe the place up at 9 p.m.) Check out Johnson’s wild St. Paddy’s costume. If you can out-do her, you might win the Greenest Person Contest. Doors open at 3 p.m. No cover.
▪ Celebrate “St. Fatty’s Day” at Fatty’s Bar, 800 W. Idaho St., Boise. You’ll find $1 green beer, $6 Electric Shamrock cocktails and other drink specials, contests and giveaways, including an eight-day trip for two to Ireland. DJ Zuz and DJ Slieb will spin the tunes starting at 8 p.m. No cover until 9 p.m.; $10 after.
▪ Party with wines, beer, and music by Soul Dust at a St. Patrick’s Day Party at Helina Marie’s Wine Bar, 11053 W. State St., Star. The wine bar and retail store expanded its indoor space to create a music venue with a stage and dance floor. Wear your best leprechaun costume for the contest and dance the night away. $10. Eventbrite.com.
▪ Hilltop Station, 12342 E. Idaho 21, will celebrate with music from Uncle Chris from 6 to 9 p.m., plus nitro Guinness and more mellow fun.
▪ Party this St. Paddy’s Day with a T. rex Named Sue at Adult Night at Discovery Center of Idaho, 131 W. Myrtle St., Boise. Have a “Brew with Sue” from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. with beer from Powerhouse Brewing. It’s $18 at DCIdaho.org and at the door.
More options for corned beef
▪ 36th Street Garden Center and Bistro, 3823 N. Garden Center Way, Boise, will serve a three-course beer dinner with Boise Brewing for $35. Reservations: 433-5108.
▪ Barrel 55, 3004 N. Eagle Road, Meridian, will serve their twist on traditional Irish corned beef and cabbage from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
▪ Piper Pub and Grill, 150 N. 8th St., Boise will serve an all-Irish menu with bangers and mash, Scotch eggs, corned beef and cabbage all day long. You’ll find Irish spirits, beers and music from the High Mountain Rounders starting at 6 p.m.
▪ Shangri-La Tea Room, 1800 W. Overland Road, Boise, will serve traditional Irish specialties with a vegetarian twist, with music from Thee Corvids from 7 to 9 p.m.
▪ Saint Lawrence Gridiron, 705 W. Bannock St., Boise, will serve up smoked corned beef with braised cabbage and a twist on traditional Irish potatoes, smoked bangers and mash with beer mustard demi-glace, plus beer and cocktail specials.
▪ O’Michael’s Pub, 2433 Bogus Basin Road, Boise, will serve a menu of its Irish specialties such as corned beef and cabbage and Idaho Irish stew, with lamb, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The regular menu will not be available.
▪ Westside Drive-in will serve Chef Lou’s roasted corned beef dinner at both locations, 1113 E. ParkCenter Blvd., 424-0000; and, 1930 W. State St., Boise, 342-2957, from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
