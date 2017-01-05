Discovery Center of Idaho offers special snow day prices and demonstrations for kids Thursday

If the kids are driving you nuts today, then head to the Discovery Center of Idaho, 131 Myrtle St., Boise. DCI is offering a special snow-day admission of $7. Regular admission is $10.
Kids can explore the current show “Matter Splatter,” which offers fun ways to learn about material sciences and engineering by playing with slime, magnetism and other phenomenon. Kids also can learn how to make ice cream out of snow and do other fun experiments with the white stuff.
You also can play with the center’s classic exhibits, such as the bubble wall, and DCI’s Young Learner’s Area, a dedicated spot that engages kids 5 years old and younger.
