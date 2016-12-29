Celebrate Bogus Basin’s 75th anniversary year with skiing, music, fireworks, more

Bogus Basin’s 75th anniversary season kicks off with a celebration filled with fireworks, music and more on New Year’s Day. Ticket and pass holders can play the 360 Degrees game: Get a punch card, ride all the ski lifts between noon and 7:30 p.m., and take home a free gift. Music from DJ One One starts at 3:30 p.m. in front of the Simplot Lodge. The torchlight parade happens at 6:30 p.m., with fireworks at 7 p.m. Then ski until 10 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 1, Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area, 2600 N. Bogus Basin Road, Boise. (The resort is open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.) BogusBasin.org.
