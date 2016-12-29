From the Idaho Potato Drop to the bars, here’s where you can ring in 2017 in the Treasure Valley

If 2017 can be judged by the number of parties on New Year’s Eve this Saturday, Dec. 31, then it’s going to be a great year. Here’s a look at some of the places where you can ring in the New Year.
Downtown Boise
▪ The fourth annual Idaho Potato Drop — with its new high-tech “GlowTato” — will be the biggest party in the City of Trees. Capitol Park, 601 W. Jefferson St., in front of the Idaho Statehouse, will be tater central. You’ll find entertainment stages, a heated tent with hands-on activities for kids, a fleet of food trucks, cocktail and beer garden, Idaho Wrestle Club Ring, Toyota Rail Jam snowboarding competition and fireworks.
Entertainment starts at 1 p.m. At 6 p.m., don’t miss the rise of the “GlowTato” to its perch 200 feet above the proceedings to get in place for its midnight descent.
Boise comedian Sean Hancock will host the action on the main stage and in the Bannock Street VIP tent. Bands include Zach Quintana and the Tuck Brothers, Lounge on Fire and more. Headliners Jeff Crosby and the Refugees will play until the big moment when the giant, glowing potato replica descends for the countdown to 2017.
Free. (VIP tickets are $100 at PotatoDrop.com.)
▪ Head to the corner of 6th and Main streets for the New Year’s Bash Block Party at China Blue and Dirty Little Roddy’s. A $20 cover will get you into both places for dancing, drink specials, giveaways, midnight toasts and party favors. Call 577-7975 to reserve VIP seating.
▪ Amsterdam Lounge, 609 W. Main St., will host “All Gold Everything.” The $100 ticket gets you four premium cocktails, a premium champagne toast at midnight, dinner buffet and entertainment from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Limousine service for groups of six or more. Tickets are limited. Find details at Facebook.com/amsterdam boise.com.
▪ Kick 2016 out the door with the gang at Humpin’ Hannah’s, 621 W. Main St. It starts at 7 p.m. with DJ Jimmy. Rocci Johnson Band takes the stage at 9 p.m. and will rock you into 2017. There will be dance contests, prizes and giveaways, including ski passes, dinners, CDs and concert tickets. Plus drink specials and a midnight toast. Cover: $15.
▪ Bittercreek Alehouse and Red Feather Lounge, 246 N. 8th St., will partner with Duck Club for a New Year’s Eve party with music from Boise’s DJ Tiger Spittle and alt rockers Foul Weather, plus Reno’s Up Is The Down Is The. Both restaurants will serve their menus. Late-night happy hour starts at midnight. No cover.
▪ Kevin Kirk and Tom Tompkins of Onomatopoeia will perform in the lobby of the new Inn at 500 Capitol, 500 S. Capitol Blvd., starting at 6 p.m. as long as there’s a crowd. You can check out the interior of Boise’s newest boutique hotel. Food and beverages will be available to purchase.
Music and more
▪ Go “Smooth in 2017” at the Playhouse Boise, 8001 W. Fairview Ave., with blues, Motown and light rock from Boise band Smooth Avenue. The evening features a dinner buffet, champagne toast and party favors. $59 per person, $99 for two at BrownPaperTickets.com. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., dinner is at 7 p.m., the music goes from 8 p.m. to midnight. PlayhouseBoise.com.
▪ You can bang your head at the Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise, with “Heavy Metal New Year’s Eve.” Bands including Vault7, Rise of the Fallen and Tulpaa, will play starting at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $8 to $12 at TicketWeb. This is an 18 and older show.
▪ Party with Reckless Kelly, Micky and The Motorcars and The Braun Brothers at the Revolution Center, 4983 Glenwood St., Garden City. Show starts at 8 p.m. $29.50 general at Ticketfly. $35 at the door.
▪ Celebrate with the Big Wow Band at Rice Contemporary Asian Cuisine, 228 E. Eagle Plaza St., Eagle. Enjoy the concert starting at 10 p.m. (restaurant closes at 9 p.m.). There will be a no-host bar, complimentary appetizers and a champagne toast. Tickets are $15 at RiceEagle.com. Info: 939-2595.
▪ Yuck it up into the New Year with Boise comic Gabe Dunn at Boise’s dedicated comedy club, Liquid Laughs, 405 S. 8th St., Boise. Dunn will perform at 8 and 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Tickets are $12 at LiquidBoise.com.
▪ Join glam rock band Mostly Muff at the Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St., Garden City, starting at 8 p.m. The show benefits Artisans For Hope, a group that helps refugees develop their skills and talents. Pay by donation at the door. VisualArtsCollective.com.
Eagle, Emmett, Star
▪ Dance the year away with the big-band swing of The Kings of Swing, with vocalist Pamela DeMarche and other guests at Chateau des Fleurs, 176 S. Rosebud Lane, Eagle, from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Doors open at 8 p.m. No-host bar and complimentary appetizers will be provided. Tickets are $70 general, $125 for a couple at ChateauEagle.com or KingsOfSwing.org. A portion of ticket sales benefit the Camille Beckman Foundation and the International Children’s Surgical Foundation.
▪ Ring in 2017 with the friendly folks of Emmett at the second annual New Year’s Eve Cherry Rise. The evening starts with a free showing of “The Legend of Tarzan” at 9:40 p.m. at Frontier Cinema, 127 W. Main St., Emmett. Afterward, head to the street to watch the glowing Emmett Cherry rise in the center of town. Movie tickets: $3 cost per person includes up to $2 in concessions.
▪ Celebrate with a “Mad Hatter New Year’s Eve Party” at Helina Marie’s Wine Bar and Boutique, 11053 W. State St., Star. You’ll get appetizers, sparkling wine, party favors and dancing from 8 p.m. to midnight. Dress for the “Alice in Wonderland” theme and have even more fun. $20. Call 286-7960 for reservations.
Family Party
▪ Cowboy up at the “Bulls and Broncs Bash,” the annual New Year’s Eve rodeo celebration at the Canyon County Fairgrounds, 111 22nd St., Caldwell. You’ll see bull riding and saddle bronc events starting at 8 p.m., then kick up your heels with the Jeff Palmer Band and dance until 2017. It’s $20 in advance at D&B Supply in Caldwell and CanyonCountyFair.org; $25 at the door; $10 for kids 6 to 12. Kids 5 and younger are free. Hotel packages are available. Info: 455-8500.
▪ Celebrate 2017 at Pinz Bowling Center, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, Meridian. The Countdown Party goes from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. and includes a $5 game card, cosmic bowling (for four to eight people per lane), a nacho and dessert spread served from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m., one ticket for an attraction of your choice at the Indoor Adventure Park, party favors and midnight toast. $45 general, $27 for 12 and younger in advance (Z Lounge lanes are $5 more). Reservations recommended. 898-0900, ext. 4000. PinzBowlingIdaho.com.
▪ The New Year’s Eve Party at Wahooz Family Fun Zone, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, Meridian, features unlimited fun at the new Indoor Adventure Park. You can ride Twister, The Frog Hopper, bumper cars and XD Dark Ride, play laser tag and explore the laser maze. Also, you’ll enjoy a midnight countdown party and more from 5 p.m. to midnight. $19.99 per person.
Got little kids? Then the Wahooz “Noon Year’s Eve Party” is a great option. It’s from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the same activities as the nighttime event. It’s $18.99 per person. (Adventure Park attractions Clip ’n’ Climb, Sky Ropes Course and Ballocity are $5 additional for both events.) 898-0900; WahoozFunZone.com.
▪ Strap on skates for the annual New Year’s Skate at Idaho IceWorld, 7072 S. Eisenman Road, Boise, from 6 to 10 p.m. $5 admission includes skate rentals. 608-7716; IdahoIceWorld.com.
▪ The outdoor ice skating rink at The Village at Meridian, 3600 E. Fairview Ave., will be open noon to 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve and noon to 6 p.m. New Year’s Day. $7 for 13 and older, $5 for 12 and younger (includes skate rental). TheVillageAtMeridian .com.
▪ Bowl into the new year at Big Al’s, 1900 N. Eagle Road, Meridian. Up to six guests can enjoy three hours of bowling (shoes included), a midnight toast, balloon drop, party favors and a $10 arcade card for each from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. PowerHouse Lane prices are $149 for up to four guests, $35 each for up to two additional guests. Lanes at the VIP Slider Alley are $199 for four and $45 for each additional person up to two. To reserve a lane, call 258-6434. ILoveBigAls.com/ Meridian.
Kids’ parties
▪ Kids ages 5 to 12 can enjoy a night partying on their own at Wings Center and Planet Kid, 1875 Century Way, Boise. At the annual New Year’s Eve Overnighter, kids can play in Planet Kid’s climbing and swinging gym, bounce on inflatables and more. Pizza and drinks will be served, and at midnight they can watch the Wings Ball drop with hats and noise makers. Afterward, they can watch a wall-size movie. Breakfast will be served in the morning. $40 for first child, $35 for each additional child ($10 per-child more for day-of registering). Check-in begins at 6 p.m.; pick up is between 8 and 9 a.m. New Year’s Day. Register at WingsCenter.com.
▪ Kids can enjoy a pizza party at the Nampa Parks and Rec’s “Lock-In For Kids New Year’s Eve,” at the Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way, Nampa. Kids ages 6 to 12 will enjoy movies, swimming, games and more, all with adult supervision. Children should bring a sleeping bag, swim suit, towel and PJs. Drop off is at 7 p.m.; pick up is at 9 a.m. New Year’s Day. $20 for members, $25 for nonmembers at NampaRecreation.org.
Head out of town
▪ If you’re headed to Sun Valley, you can ring in 2017 at Whiskey Jacques, 251 N. Main St., Ketchum, with Dusty 45’s, Vokab Kompany and DJ SVYR starting at 9 p.m. $55 advance, $60 at the door. 208- 726-5297, WhiskeyJacques.com.
▪ Celebrate New Year’s Eve at the Tamarack Resort, 311 Village Drive. The festivities include a bonfire, torchlight parade and fireworks at 5:30 p.m. Then head to the NYE party at the Canoe Grill with a DJ, dance floor. The all-ages celebration goes from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. (Expert skiers can register for the torchlight parade 48 hours in advance by email skitam@tamarack idaho.com). Free to attend.
Already sold out
▪ Steve Eaton and Friends at the Riverside Hotel.
▪ The Fabulous Chancellors at Riverside Hotel.
▪ Bubbly Bash at River Run Lodge, Ketchum.
▪ Shore Lodge New Year’s Eve Bash, McCall.
Comments