A T. rex named Sue, the largest of the species, will be at the Discovery Center in January

Get ready to roar with the big dinosaurs when a T. rex Named Sue comes to the Discovery Center of Idaho, 131 W. Myrtle St., Boise.
The exhibit will run Saturday, Jan. 21, to Sunday, May 7.
At 42 feet long and 12 feet high at the hips, Sue is the largest, most complete, and best-preserved Tyrannosaurus rex ever discovered, and a dramatic, life-sized skeleton cast is the centerpiece of this exciting exhibition.
The find is named for Sue Hendrickson, who discovered the dinosaur near Faith, S.D., while on a commercial fossil hunting trip in 1990.
DCI’s center gallery will brim with all things dino as you explore Sue’s Cretaceous environment of 67 million years ago through a touchable cast of Sue’s bones and other interactive exhibits that will help you understand how T rexes lived and died.
This is Sue’s third visit to Idaho. It opened the Museum of Idaho in Idaho Falls in 2003, then made another stop there in 2012. This is the exhibit’s first stop in Boise.
Details on the grand opening and adult nights are forthcoming.
Admission fees for the exhibit will be $12 for kids 2 to 17 ($9 on Sundays), $16 for 18 and older ($13 on Sundays), $15 for veterans and active military ($12 on Sundays). Find more details at DCIdaho.org.
