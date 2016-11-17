Caldwell, Meridian kick off tree lightings for the holidays

You can catch the holiday spirit in the Treasure Valley by attending the area’s free tree lightings, which kick off Friday, Nov. 18.
First up:
Winter Wonderland: Caldwell will fire up the electric spirit with its annual “Winter Wonderland” celebration on Friday, Nov. 18.
You’ll find Santa’s workshop, a petting zoo, carolers and entertainment along Indian Creek in downtown Caldwell from 6 to 9 p.m. (The food truck alley will open at 4 p.m.)
The city’s Christmas tree and the massive Indian Creek display will light up at 7:30 p.m. with nearly 1 million LED lights. CityOfCaldwell.org.
The Village Tree Lighting: Help light up The Village at Meridian with country music star Charley Jenkins on Friday, Nov. 18.
Jenkins will perform a short show of holiday favorites (be ready to sing along) at 6:30 p.m. in the Village’s Fountain Square, 3597 E. Monarch Sky Lane.
Jenkins will introduce Santa and help light the 50-foot tree.
Boise Holiday Parade Not a tree lighting, but we wanted to include this popular event in this list of community holiday celebrations. Santa Claus will come to town when the annual Boise Holiday Parade rolls through Downtown Boise with a mix of festive community floats, marching bands, clowns, folks on horseback, classic cars, dancers (and prancers) — and, of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus.
It’s all to celebrate “The Magic and Music of Christmas,” with grand marshal Marcellus Brown, a Boise State music professor and director of the Treasure Valley Concert Band. 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, Downtown Boise, starting at 10th and Jefferson streets. Find the full route at BoiseHolidayParade.com
Downtown Boise Tree Lighting: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, Grove Plaza, 8th and Main streets, Boise. Boise Mayor David Bieter will light the tree (at approximately 6:55 p.m.), music by Frim Fram Four, caroling. downtownboise.org.
Downtown Nampa Tree Lighting: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, Horse Mural Park, 12th Avenue and 1st Street, Nampa. Carriage rides will be available from 3 to 6 p.m., and DreamWeaver Musical Theatre will perform songs at 5 p.m. from the holiday production, “Yes Virginia.”
Magic on Main Street, Lighted Parade and Community Tree Lighting: Saturday, Nov. 26, Emmett. 365-5748, business.emmettidaho.com.
Idaho Capitol Tree Lighting: 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 700 W. Jefferson St., Boise. Featuring the Idaho Army National Guard’s 25th Army Band, and caroling by Opera Idaho and the Andrus Elementary School choir. At 6 p.m., move inside for a cookie and hot chocolate reception and donated children’s books by Scholastic.
Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting: Line up at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, Marsing High School football field, 209 8th Ave. W., Marsing. Parade begins at dark and ends at Island Park for the community tree lighting. marsingcity.com.
Christmas Spirit and Lighting Ceremony: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. 6th Ave., Ontario. Light show, tree lighting (6 p.m.), pictures with Santa, magician, carolers, readers theater performance of “A Christmas Carol.” Food and drinks available for purchase. (541) 889-8191.
Meridian Winter Lights Parade and Tree Lighting: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, Generations Plaza, Main Street and E. Idaho Ave., Meridian. Parade starts at 6:30 p.m. on Main Street. Meridian Mayor Tammy de Weerd will light the tree between 7 and 7:30 p.m., followed by fireworks. Also, hot chocolate stations and free outdoor showing of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” prior to the parade at 6 p.m. christmasinmeridian.org.
Idaho City Christmas Celebration: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Idaho City. Free pictures with Santa, breakfast with Mrs. Claus (8 a.m.), Christmas bazaar and flea market, tree lighting ceremony with Santa’s arrival at 5 p.m., hay wagon rides, classic movies screenings, caroling, ugly sweater contests, more. (208) 392-4159, idahocitychamber.org.
Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting: Tuesday, Dec. 6, U.S. Capitol Building, Washington, D.C. The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree was harvested from Idaho’s Payette National Forest near McCall. We’ll update this list with details when we find out more about broadcast and streaming details so you can catch the action. (The National Christmas Tree will be lit on Dec. 1. That’s the one near the White House. See a related story here.)
Country Christmas: 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Heritage Park, 185 E. State St., Eagle. Christmas market, tree lighting (5:37 p.m.), music, free carriage rides, opportunity to pet a reindeer. Across the street, kids activity tent (1 to 5 p.m.) with Santa (3 to 5 p.m.). And at Creekside Fellowship Church (350 E. State St.), Reindeer Ramble fun run (4:15 p.m., $19) and cookie and cocoa tasting (1 to 6 p.m.). Drop-off barrels for gently used coats, gloves or hats for the Coats 4 Kids drive. 489-8763.
Statesman reporter Dana Oland contributed to this report.
