Check out Linder Farms’ Boise State football maze ‘30 Years on the Blue’

This year’s corn mazes are in full swing with people getting lost in the Boise State Bronco-theme “30 Years on the Blue” at Linder Farms and in Jimmy Fallon’s face at The Farmstead.
Every year, Linder Farms owners Randy and Sherrie Feist create their maze as a tribute to Boise State football. You’ll also find a pumpkin patch, pony rides, a petting zoo, zipline course, mechanical bull rides and a climbing wall.
On the scary side, Linder’s haunts — “Trail of Terror” and “Zombie Acres” — will combine for “2016 Zombie Quest: Journey Through the Corn.” You travel through the maze being chased by zombies until you reach the paintball area and fend off the attack. It happens any time the maze is open but it gets scarier at dark. $13 additional.
5 to 10 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays; and 5 to 9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays through Monday, Oct. 31. (Open at noon Oct. 6-7, 20-21, 28), 7165 S. Linder Road, Meridian. Farm admission: $5 Fridays-Saturdays, $4 Mondays-Thursdays, free for 3 and younger. Corn maze: $6 general, $3 children 4-11 additional. Half price on Tuesdays and every day for military families. LinderFarms.com.
At this year’s Farmstead Corn Maze and Pumpkin Festival, you can get lost in the giant Jimmy Fallon-themed maze. It just placed third in USA Today’s list of best mazes in the country. You’ll also find acres of pumpkins to pick, hay rides, a petting zoo, face painting, catch-and-release fish pond, zipline course, corn-cob beach, the return of “The Creature” and more. Each Saturday has a different theme, including Dog Day on Oct. 14 (bring your pooch from 4 to 8 p.m.).
The Field of Screams will terrorize you from dark to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, through Saturday, Oct. 29. Haunted admission $19.75 additional.
4 to 11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 4 to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday through Oct. 29 (noon Oct. 7 and 21), 1020 S. Rackham Way, Meridian. $8.75 weekdays, $11.75 weekends. Upgrades available. 922-5678, FarmsteadFestival.com.
