Soccer fans gather to watch USA defeat Thailand 13-0 in Women’s World Cup Soccer fans gather at a pub in Downtown Boise to cheer for U.S. women's soccer team as they defeat Thailand in the Women's World Cup Tuesday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Soccer fans gather at a pub in Downtown Boise to cheer for U.S. women's soccer team as they defeat Thailand in the Women's World Cup Tuesday.

The United States women’s soccer team defeated Thailand 13-0 on Tuesday in Reims, France. Yes, 13-0. It was the most goals ever scored by one team in the Women’s World Cup and was the most lopsided victory in the 28 years of the Cup’s existence. Local soccer fans had plenty to cheer about at the Double Tap Pub in Downtown Boise.