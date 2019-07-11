Idaho Steelheads move swiftly, tab assistant as franchise’s next head coach

Fish toss after Steelheads’ first goal is a fan-favorite tradition After the Idaho Steelheads hockey team scores its first goal of the game, one lucky fan gets to toss a frozen steelhead fish onto the ice in celebration. Stephanie Meyet and her sister won a Boise Bucket List giveaway and threw the fish on March 30. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After the Idaho Steelheads hockey team scores its first goal of the game, one lucky fan gets to toss a frozen steelhead fish onto the ice in celebration. Stephanie Meyet and her sister won a Boise Bucket List giveaway and threw the fish on March 30.

The Idaho Steelheads didn’t have to look far for their next head coach.

After three seasons as an assistant, Everett Sheen was promoted to the ECHL franchise’s top job on Thursday. He replaces Neil Graham, who left to become an assistant coach for the Texas Stars of the AHL. The Steelheads and Stars are both minor-league affiliates of the NHL’s Dallas Stars.

At 32 years old, Sheen is the second-youngest head coach in Steelheads history at the time of his hire and the second-youngest active coach in the ECHL.

“Everett has demonstrated over the past three years that he possesses the leadership skills and talent to be our next head coach,” said Eric Trapp, president of Idaho Sports Properties. “He has the backing and the confidence not only of our players but also the Dallas Stars organization, our entire front office and our management team. He embodies the culture and the core values of the Idaho Steelheads, and we look forward to seeing him continue the rich history built over the last 22 years.”

This is the first head job for Sheen, who lives in Meridian with his wife, Kayla, and their son, Parker.

“Idaho is one of the premier organizations in the league, and I’m just thrilled to be part of it,” Sheen said in a press release. “We pride ourselves in doing things first class, and that was very intriguing to me as well. When I first got here, I was blown away by the professionalism. Everyone has the same message, and it echoes through each department.

“The city, the community, the fans are the best. The amount of support for the team is incredible, and it really helps make you feel at home here and play and coach that much harder for this city because we get the amount of support that we do. I’m looking forward to continuing that within the community.”

