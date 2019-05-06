Hockey
Steelheads season ends with playoff loss at Tulsa
Fish toss after Steelheads’ first goal is a fan-favorite tradition
The Idaho Steelheads’ season ended Sunday night with a 3-1 loss at the Tulsa Oilers in the second round of the ECHL playoffs.
The Oilers won the best-of-7 series 4-2 after winning the first three games. They clinched the series with an empty-net goal at 18:17 of the third period.
The Steelheads were 41-25-4-2 during the regular season, second in the Mountain Division. They beat the Utah Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs.
