Hockey

Steelheads season ends with playoff loss at Tulsa

Fish toss after Steelheads’ first goal is a fan-favorite tradition

The Idaho Steelheads’ season ended Sunday night with a 3-1 loss at the Tulsa Oilers in the second round of the ECHL playoffs.

The Oilers won the best-of-7 series 4-2 after winning the first three games. They clinched the series with an empty-net goal at 18:17 of the third period.

The Steelheads were 41-25-4-2 during the regular season, second in the Mountain Division. They beat the Utah Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs.

