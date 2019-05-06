Steelheads season ends with playoff loss at Tulsa

Fish toss after Steelheads’ first goal is a fan-favorite tradition After the Idaho Steelheads hockey team scores its first goal of the game, one lucky fan gets to toss a frozen steelhead fish onto the ice in celebration. Stephanie Meyet and her sister won a Boise Bucket List giveaway and threw the fish on March 30. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After the Idaho Steelheads hockey team scores its first goal of the game, one lucky fan gets to toss a frozen steelhead fish onto the ice in celebration. Stephanie Meyet and her sister won a Boise Bucket List giveaway and threw the fish on March 30.

The Idaho Steelheads’ season ended Sunday night with a 3-1 loss at the Tulsa Oilers in the second round of the ECHL playoffs.

The Oilers won the best-of-7 series 4-2 after winning the first three games. They clinched the series with an empty-net goal at 18:17 of the third period.

The Steelheads were 41-25-4-2 during the regular season, second in the Mountain Division. They beat the Utah Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs.