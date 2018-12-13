Turtle Power on ice? Check out these Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle-inspired jerseys.

The Idaho Steelheads’ annual December jersey auction will feature a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-inspired look Saturday night at CenturyLink arena.
The jerseys are modeled after the character Raphael and will be worn on the team’s Nickelodeon Night. The game against Kansas City begins at 7:10 p.m. Saturday. The Steelheads (13-9-1-2) also face the Mavericks at 7:10 p.m. Friday.
The silent auction for the jerseys will take place in the breezeway connecting the arena and The Grove Hotel on Friday and Saturday nights. The auction continues until the start of the third period Saturday.
Last year, the December auction raised $15,443. Proceeds from this year’s auction will benefit the St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments