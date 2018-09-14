The NHL’s Dallas Stars will be in Boise this weekend. Here are five names to know.

Dallas Stars coaches, players and prospects are participating in an NHL training camp Friday through Sunday at CenturyLink Arena in Boise, culminating with an intrasquad scrimmage at 11 a.m. on Sunday.
The Stars’ Victory Green vs. White scrimmage is open to the public, and ticket prices range from $15 to $30, plus fees. To purchase tickets, contact the CenturyLink Arena Box Office at (208) 383-0080 or visit idahosteelheads.com.
The Steelheads have been the ECHL affiliate of the Stars since 2005, and 10 Steelheads have gone on to play in the NHL with Dallas.
There are 58 players scheduled to participate in the Stars’ training camp in Boise.
Here are five names you should know:
Ty Dellandrea
The 18-year-old center from Toronto was the Stars’ top pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, coming off the board with the 13th selection in the first round. Dellandrea has spent the past two seasons with the Flint Firebirds of the Ontario Hockey League, where he’s racked up 83 points. In 2017-18, he led the Firebirds in goals (27) and ranked second in points (59) and assists (32).
John Klingberg
The native of Gothenburg, Sweden, is fresh off his best season in the NHL, amassing a career-high 67 points — eight goals and 59 assists — in 82 games. Klingberg was a 2018 NHL All-Star Game pick and he tied Brent Burns of the San Jose Sharks for second in scoring among NHL defensemen, one point behind the Washington Capitals’ John Carlson.
Jim Montgomery
Having missed the playoffs eight of the past 10 seasons, the Stars turned to Montgomery in the offseason to help lead a turnaround. While this will be Montgomery’s first season as a head coach in the NHL, he arrives with a strong resume from the college ranks. He compiled a record of 125-57-26 in five seasons at the University of Denver, highlighted by a national title in 2017.
Tyler Seguin
The No. 2 overall pick in the 2010 NHL Draft by the Boston Bruins, Seguin begins his sixth season with the Stars. He won the 2011 Stanley Cup as a rookie with Boston. In 82 games last season, the 6-1, 201-pound center tallied 40 goals and 38 assists, earning a spot in the 2018 NHL All-Star Game, his fifth such honor. On Thursday, Seguin and the Stars agreed to an eight-year, $78.8 million contract extension, according to cbssports.com.
Justin Dowling
The former Idaho Steelhead appeared in nine games for the Dallas Stars during the 2016-17 season, contributing two assists. Dowling has spent the majority of the past six seasons with the Texas Stars of the AHL. The 5-10, 180-pound forward played in 34 games for the Steelheads during the 2012-13 season, and totaled 13 goals and 33 assists.
