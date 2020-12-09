Boise loses its affiliated baseball team. Owners point to stadium as the reason.

Boise Hawks first baseman Michael Toglia singles during the Northwest-Pioneer League All-Star Game on Aug. 6, 2019 at Memorial Stadium in Boise. doswald@idahostatesman.com

The Boise Hawks lost their status as an affiliated minor-league baseball team Wednesday, one of many cuts as Major League Baseball reduced the number of its low-level clubs.

But baseball will not fully leave Boise. The Hawks plan to continue as an independent team in the rebranded Pioneer League with teams in Idaho, Montana, Utah and Colorado.

The Hawks’ aging Memorial Stadium cost Boise its status as a Major League Baseball-affiliated city, Boise Hawks President/Partner Jeff Eiseman said in a news release.

“We were told our current facility ultimately led to the decision,” Eiseman said in a statement. “As we have stated since the day we purchased the Hawks, the venue is a challenge. The failure to not have replaced it in all of these prior years led to this move.”

Major League Baseball sought to eliminate 25 percent of its minor-league teams, from 160 to 120 clubs, in a dramatic restructuring. It reportedly targeted teams with subpar stadiums and far-flung franchises.

Replacing Boise’s Memorial Stadium has remained a hot-button issue for years and across ownership groups. The Hawks are also 290 miles away from their closest opponent in the Northwest League in Tri-Cities, Washington.

