All-star baseball is coming to Boise. Here’s how to take advantage of all the events.

The countdown to Boise’s first all-star sporting event since 2007 intensified Wednesday with the release of the rosters for the Northwest League-Pioneer League All-Star Game.

Three Boise Hawks made the cut for the first all-star baseball game in franchise history: third baseman Aaron Schunk and pitchers Jacob Wallace and Reagan Todd.

First pitch is at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Memorial Stadium, but the festivities aren’t just limited to the all-star game.

Here’s a guide to take full advantage of the two-day event.

HOME RUN DERBY

Three players from each league will square off in the home run derby at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Each player has five minutes to send as many balls as they can over the Memorial Stadium fence. The top player from each league then advances to the finals for a three-minute round to declare a winner.

Boise’s Daniel Jipping won last season’s home run derby, but the Rockies released him in June.

OFF-THE-FIELD PARTIES, FIREWORKS

The Boise Hawks will host a free party at The Grove Plaza in Downtown Boise from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday with food, drinks and games.

Player and coach introductions begin at 7:40 p.m., and local band Pilot Error will perform.

Then on Tuesday, all-stars from both leagues will mingle with fans and sign autographs on the field from 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. The Hawks will also have free inflatables on the field.

After the game, the Hawks will host a fireworks show.

TICKETS STILL AVAILABLE

Don’t fret, procrastinators. You can still get into the game.

Tickets start at $10 in the first-base bleachers, are $18 in the third-base and home plate reserved sections, and top out at $20 in the first-base box seats.

You can purchase tickets at BoiseHawks.com or by visiting the Memorial Stadium box office.

TOP PLAYERS TO WATCH

The game features the top players from both short-season leagues, including the Colorado Rockies’ second- (Schunk) and third-round picks (Wallace) in the most recent draft. Schunk ranks second in the Northwest League with 50 hits this summer. But here’s a short list of other big-time prospects headed to Boise.

• Kristian Robinson, Hillsboro: The outfielder signed with the Diamondbacks for $2.5 million in 2017 as the No. 15 international free agent in that class. The 18-year-old from the Bahamas leads the Northwest League in RBIs (34), ranks second in home runs (nine) and is the No. 4 prospect in Arizona’s ’ organization.

• Jeremiah Jackson, Orem: The Angels took the shortstop in the second round last summer, the first Alabama high schooler taken in the first two rounds since the Yankees drafted Bo Jackson in 1982. MiLB.com rates him as the Angels’ fifth-best prospect overall.

• George Kirby, Everett: The Seattle Mariners selected the 6-foot-4, right-handed pitcher in the first round in June. Baseball America already ranks him as the No. 7 prospect in the Mariners’ organization.

• Eric Yang, Billings: A seventh-round pick in June, Yang was one of three finalists for the Buster Posey Award, given each year to the country’s top college catcher. He’s hitting .364 so far in his professional debut.

• Chase Strumpf, Eugene: The Cubs’ second-round pick in June and their No. 7 overall prospect, the second baseman is hitting .317 for the Emeralds.

FULL ROSTERS

NORTHWEST LEAGUE

Starters

Luis Frias, SP, Hillsboro

Ricardo Genoves, C, Salem-Keizer

Yorman Rodriguez, 1B, Vancouver

Chase Strumpf, 2B, Eugene

Sean Roby, 3B, Salem-Keizer

Trevor Schwecke, SS, Vancouver

Kristian Robinson, OF, Hillsboro

Franklin Labour, OF, Salem-Keizer

Fernando Kelli, OF, Eugene

Blaine Crim, DH, Spokane

Reserves

Marcos Tineo, P, Hillsboro

Jacob Wallace, P, Boise

Reagan Todd, P, Boise

Riley McCauley, P, Eugene

George Kirby, P, Everett

Damon Casetta-Stubbs, P, Everett

Kervin Castro, P, Salem-Keizer

Ricky Vanasco, P, Spokane

Daniel Robert, P, Spokane

Dan Dallas, P, Tri-City

Adam Kloffenstein, P, Vancouver

David Garcia, C, Spokane

Jake Slaughter, 1B, Eugene

Reinaldo Ilarraza, 2B, Tri-City

Aaron Schunk, 3B, Boise

Steven Leyton, SS, Hillsboro

Kellen Strahm, OF, Spokane

Jesus Marriaga, OF, Hillsboro

PIONEER LEAGUE

Starters

Kevin Malisheski, P, Ogden

Michael Emodi, C, Idaho Falls

Harvin Mendoza, 1B, Great Falls

Clay Dungan, 2B, Idaho Falls

Christian Koss, 3B, Grand Junction

Liover Peguero, SS, Missoula

Colin Simpson, OF, Grand Junction

Tristan Carranza, OF, Missoula

Andy Pages, OF, Ogden

Jeremiah Jackson, DH, Orem

Reserves

Anderson Bido, P, Grand Junction

Liu Fuenmayor, P, Missoula

Karsen Lindell, P, Rocky Mountain

Patrick McGuff, P, Missoula

Josh McMinn, P, Missoula

Miguel Medrano, P, Billings

Corey Merril, P, Ogden

Ramon Pineda, P, Great Falls

Jake Stevenson, P, Billings

Chih-Ting Wang, P, Idaho Falls

Avery Weems, P, Great Falls

Eric Yang, C, Billings

Eddy Diaz, 2B, Grand Junction

Sam McWilliams, 2B, Ogden

Brandon Lewis, 3B, Ogden

Micah Bello, OF, Rocky Mountain

D’Shawn Knowles, OF, Orem

John Littell, OF, Ogden