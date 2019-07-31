Baseball
All-star baseball is coming to Boise. Here’s how to take advantage of all the events.
The countdown to Boise’s first all-star sporting event since 2007 intensified Wednesday with the release of the rosters for the Northwest League-Pioneer League All-Star Game.
Three Boise Hawks made the cut for the first all-star baseball game in franchise history: third baseman Aaron Schunk and pitchers Jacob Wallace and Reagan Todd.
First pitch is at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Memorial Stadium, but the festivities aren’t just limited to the all-star game.
Here’s a guide to take full advantage of the two-day event.
HOME RUN DERBY
Three players from each league will square off in the home run derby at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Each player has five minutes to send as many balls as they can over the Memorial Stadium fence. The top player from each league then advances to the finals for a three-minute round to declare a winner.
Boise’s Daniel Jipping won last season’s home run derby, but the Rockies released him in June.
OFF-THE-FIELD PARTIES, FIREWORKS
The Boise Hawks will host a free party at The Grove Plaza in Downtown Boise from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday with food, drinks and games.
Player and coach introductions begin at 7:40 p.m., and local band Pilot Error will perform.
Then on Tuesday, all-stars from both leagues will mingle with fans and sign autographs on the field from 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. The Hawks will also have free inflatables on the field.
After the game, the Hawks will host a fireworks show.
TICKETS STILL AVAILABLE
Don’t fret, procrastinators. You can still get into the game.
Tickets start at $10 in the first-base bleachers, are $18 in the third-base and home plate reserved sections, and top out at $20 in the first-base box seats.
You can purchase tickets at BoiseHawks.com or by visiting the Memorial Stadium box office.
TOP PLAYERS TO WATCH
The game features the top players from both short-season leagues, including the Colorado Rockies’ second- (Schunk) and third-round picks (Wallace) in the most recent draft. Schunk ranks second in the Northwest League with 50 hits this summer. But here’s a short list of other big-time prospects headed to Boise.
• Kristian Robinson, Hillsboro: The outfielder signed with the Diamondbacks for $2.5 million in 2017 as the No. 15 international free agent in that class. The 18-year-old from the Bahamas leads the Northwest League in RBIs (34), ranks second in home runs (nine) and is the No. 4 prospect in Arizona’s ’ organization.
• Jeremiah Jackson, Orem: The Angels took the shortstop in the second round last summer, the first Alabama high schooler taken in the first two rounds since the Yankees drafted Bo Jackson in 1982. MiLB.com rates him as the Angels’ fifth-best prospect overall.
• George Kirby, Everett: The Seattle Mariners selected the 6-foot-4, right-handed pitcher in the first round in June. Baseball America already ranks him as the No. 7 prospect in the Mariners’ organization.
• Eric Yang, Billings: A seventh-round pick in June, Yang was one of three finalists for the Buster Posey Award, given each year to the country’s top college catcher. He’s hitting .364 so far in his professional debut.
• Chase Strumpf, Eugene: The Cubs’ second-round pick in June and their No. 7 overall prospect, the second baseman is hitting .317 for the Emeralds.
FULL ROSTERS
NORTHWEST LEAGUE
Starters
Luis Frias, SP, Hillsboro
Ricardo Genoves, C, Salem-Keizer
Yorman Rodriguez, 1B, Vancouver
Chase Strumpf, 2B, Eugene
Sean Roby, 3B, Salem-Keizer
Trevor Schwecke, SS, Vancouver
Kristian Robinson, OF, Hillsboro
Franklin Labour, OF, Salem-Keizer
Fernando Kelli, OF, Eugene
Blaine Crim, DH, Spokane
Reserves
Marcos Tineo, P, Hillsboro
Jacob Wallace, P, Boise
Reagan Todd, P, Boise
Riley McCauley, P, Eugene
George Kirby, P, Everett
Damon Casetta-Stubbs, P, Everett
Kervin Castro, P, Salem-Keizer
Ricky Vanasco, P, Spokane
Daniel Robert, P, Spokane
Dan Dallas, P, Tri-City
Adam Kloffenstein, P, Vancouver
David Garcia, C, Spokane
Jake Slaughter, 1B, Eugene
Reinaldo Ilarraza, 2B, Tri-City
Aaron Schunk, 3B, Boise
Steven Leyton, SS, Hillsboro
Kellen Strahm, OF, Spokane
Jesus Marriaga, OF, Hillsboro
PIONEER LEAGUE
Starters
Kevin Malisheski, P, Ogden
Michael Emodi, C, Idaho Falls
Harvin Mendoza, 1B, Great Falls
Clay Dungan, 2B, Idaho Falls
Christian Koss, 3B, Grand Junction
Liover Peguero, SS, Missoula
Colin Simpson, OF, Grand Junction
Tristan Carranza, OF, Missoula
Andy Pages, OF, Ogden
Jeremiah Jackson, DH, Orem
Reserves
Anderson Bido, P, Grand Junction
Liu Fuenmayor, P, Missoula
Karsen Lindell, P, Rocky Mountain
Patrick McGuff, P, Missoula
Josh McMinn, P, Missoula
Miguel Medrano, P, Billings
Corey Merril, P, Ogden
Ramon Pineda, P, Great Falls
Jake Stevenson, P, Billings
Chih-Ting Wang, P, Idaho Falls
Avery Weems, P, Great Falls
Eric Yang, C, Billings
Eddy Diaz, 2B, Grand Junction
Sam McWilliams, 2B, Ogden
Brandon Lewis, 3B, Ogden
Micah Bello, OF, Rocky Mountain
D’Shawn Knowles, OF, Orem
John Littell, OF, Ogden
