He’s just 17 years old. But he led the Hawks to their first win of the season.

The Boise Hawks (1-3) picked up their first win of the season Monday night with the help of a 17-year-old, beating the Everett AquaSox 4-1 at Memorial Stadium in their home opener.

Bladimir Restituyo, a 17-year old center fielder from the Dominican Republic, broke a scoreless game open in the fourth inning. He smacked a two-out, two-run double down the left-field line, the third consecutive two-out hit for the Hawks in the inning.

Restituyo finished the day 2-for-4 with three RBIs, adding another RBI single in the eighth to make the score 4-1.

“Our first order of business was to get these young kids that have just come to the stage for the first time comfortable,” Hawks manager Steve Soliz told the Statesman. “As soon as they can get into their game, you’re going to see the talent that we have.”

The AquaSox (2-2) got their only run in the fifth on a run-scoring fielder’s choice. But the Hawks never relinquished their lead thanks to solid pitching performances from Wander Cabrera, who spent some time in Asheville (Low-A) earlier this season, Reagan Todd, a converted middle infielder, Joel Condreay and Will Tribucher.

The Hawks continue their home series with Everett on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday night at Memorial Stadium.

“I think that long bus ride back woke up the bats a bit,” Hawks first baseman Trey Jacobs said.